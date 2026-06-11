Zenless Zone Zero shows it hasn't forgotten about Harumasa with this unusual collab

Zenless Zone Zero collabs with Sushiro to present a mouth-watering menu, complete with merch.

zzz sushido collab - artwork of harumasa over a blurred background
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If you're wondering what to have for lunch, we recommend sushi - specifically from the Sushiro x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration. Head to Sushiro locations in the Osaka Prefecture and Akihabara, Tokyo, to take part.

Between June 24 and July 12, you can grab items off a themed menu, which come with character art cards. Large shrimp, whelk shellfish, and duck breast are the meats on the menu, crafted into delectable-looking sushi pieces. There's also Mille-Crepe Melba and Lemon Cheesecake dessert items, which look positively delightful.

Yanagi, Seth, Yuzuha, and Lighter take the center stage, but Miyabi and Harumasa also make an appearance. That's right, Hoyoverse finally remembers Harumasa. He might not be on the banner (yet), but it's something.

You can see the full menu and details of the collab on the Akindo Sushiro website, including which cards come with which food items.

While the collab is on, there's a merchandise raffle going on where you can win laminated tickets featuring the event artwork and portraits of each character, mini figures of the associated agents, and the chance to win a set of plates. You can also get in-game goodies like agent and w-engine XP items, dennies, and a bangboo item shaped like the event's mascot

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There's also an event-specific code to use in-game, ZZZSUSHIRO, but it doesn't work in all territories. If it goes live for all players, we'll add it to our ZZZ codes guide and detail what it gives.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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