Zenless Zone Zero shows it hasn't forgotten about Harumasa with this unusual collab

If you're wondering what to have for lunch, we recommend sushi - specifically from the Sushiro x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration. Head to Sushiro locations in the Osaka Prefecture and Akihabara, Tokyo, to take part.

Between June 24 and July 12, you can grab items off a themed menu, which come with character art cards. Large shrimp, whelk shellfish, and duck breast are the meats on the menu, crafted into delectable-looking sushi pieces. There's also Mille-Crepe Melba and Lemon Cheesecake dessert items, which look positively delightful.

Yanagi, Seth, Yuzuha, and Lighter take the center stage, but Miyabi and Harumasa also make an appearance. That's right, Hoyoverse finally remembers Harumasa. He might not be on the banner (yet), but it's something.

You can see the full menu and details of the collab on the Akindo Sushiro website, including which cards come with which food items.

While the collab is on, there's a merchandise raffle going on where you can win laminated tickets featuring the event artwork and portraits of each character, mini figures of the associated agents, and the chance to win a set of plates. You can also get in-game goodies like agent and w-engine XP items, dennies, and a bangboo item shaped like the event's mascot

There's also an event-specific code to use in-game, ZZZSUSHIRO, but it doesn't work in all territories. If it goes live for all players, we'll add it to our ZZZ codes guide and detail what it gives.