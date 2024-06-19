Hoyoverse fans, rejoice – it sounds like Zenless Zone Zero is coming to Switch. The game’s team invited us to a press preview earlier this week, where the Q+A session revealed that Hoyoverse’s urban fantasy ARPG is headed to “all platforms.”

Zenless Zone Zero is the next highly-anticipated mobile game from Hoyoverse, the company behind games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. In a recent interview, we asked ZZZ’s producer Zhenyu Li if the game would come to the Nintendo Switch, and he said, “Of course, we are hoping to have our game on all platforms.” However, with the Zenless Zone Zero release date coming at the start of July, we’ll have to wait a little while before visiting New Eridu on our consoles.

Earlier this year, members of the Pocket Tactics team were lucky enough to receive a package from Hoyoverse filled with ZZZ goodies, including a video cassette-themed Nintendo Switch game case, so we’ve been speculating about a possible Switch port for quite some time. Plus, some of the promotional giveaways have included Steam decks as main prizes, suggesting that Hoyoverse is working to optimize Zenless Zone Zero for handheld consoles, as well as launching via Steam.

It’s been over three years since Hoyoverse revealed the official trailer for Genshin Impact’s Switch version and we’re still yet to hear any more updates on whether the open-world ARPG or 2023’s Honkai Star Rail are coming to the console. However, ZZZ’s level-based gameplay seems far less demanding in terms of graphics and server space, so it’s likely that we’ll see this game hit the platform before we learn more about traveling to Teyvat. Who knows, maybe Hoyoverse is saving that trip for the Nintendo Switch 2.

That's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero's Switch version.