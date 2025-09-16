Zenless Zone Zero wants you to help fix the game's biggest issues - here's how

Fancy checking out what's next for New Eridu? Zenless Zone Zero is recruiting any and all players to make sure the gacha game keeps you happy as it unfolds. Any feedback and tweaks you want to see now have an official channel, and may lead to some real changes.

You can sign up here by filling out a quick questionnaire, and the only real requirement is that you're over the legal age in your respective location. Sign-ups are open from now until September 22, then any successful candidates will receive notification when a test goes live.

The aim of this recruitment is to "better iterate and optimize our game quality" and "work alongside [Hoyoverse] to polish and fine-tune the unreleased content". Each round of testing will be accompanied by an NDA, so you can't discuss what you see, but they'll be free, closed tests that likely show future content, and offer an official place for feedback. Oh, also, you can earn some polychrome while you do it.

Some key areas that players are already bringing up are the HP inflation of bosses, which adds nothing more than some extra seconds onto your clear time, the desire for TV mode to come back in some form, and lamenting cool NPCs with designs similar to playable characters simply disappearing from the story.

Another frequently mentioned area is the need for drive disc loadouts - though no Hoyo game so far has this feature for artifacts or relics, so it doesn't seem likely it'll happen, sadly. Then again, ZZZ does things that Genshin and Honkai Star Rail don't, so maybe it will take the plunge.

What do you hope for? I personally want to influence the team to make more male or A-rank ZZZ characters. No matter who you're saving for, you can use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free polychomes.