Grab a surprise cup or two thanks to Zenless Zone Zero's Angels of Delusion at your local Ume Tea

We love a collab with Hoyoverse games, and there's a tasty new Zenless Zone Zero x Ume Tea team-up on the cards. Or should I say, tea-m up? Eh? For those of you over in Fremont, California, you can head to the Ume location on Boscell Road and grab yourself some Angels of Delusion-themed goodies. No, we're not jealous at all. Why do you ask?

From now until April 20, 2026, you can grab 'surprise cups' with designs of Sunna, Aria, and Nangong on them, which all offer different types of merch. The merch is first-come, first-served, so if you want to deck yourself out with Angels stuff, you'd better get there fast.

The goodies on offer include badges of each of the angels, sticker sheets, postcards, magnets, a thermal lunch bag, and even a plushy keychain featuring the Angels' logo. There are also in-game rewards thanks to codes. Everything is cute and pink and has the classic, cartoony style that a lot of Zenless merch shows off for each character.

Also, there's a pop-up event on March 29, where there's a promise of cosplayers. Who knows, maybe they'll even treat the crowd to a song or two? Or maybe just some cute selfies.

I'm over here in London, so I suggest you go on my behalf and immerse yourself in the idol fanclub life. They may not be the best team - and may be the worst sellers in ZZZ - but their bright pink vibes have worked their magic and got me as a fan.