Zenless Zone Zero Velina release date, voice actors, and lore

It's time to get excited about the fan-tastic character, Zenless Zone Zero's Velina. She introduces the wind element in combat, and does so with style while using huge fans to blast away enemies. She helps Proxies out as their guide in Roscaelifer, easing you into update 3.0's new area.

Grab the new Zenless Zone Zero codes here and make sure you save up some pulls for Velina, then take a peek at our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see where every playable agent ranks.

Here's everything we know so far about ZZZ's Velina:

When is the Zenless Zone Zero Velina release date?

Velina releases into Zenless Zone Zero on June 17, as version update 3.0 goes live. She'll likely be on the first half of the banner, due to her introducing a new playable element. You'll be able to get her signature S-Rank w-engine at the same time.

Who is Velina?

Velina Airgid is the first wind-type agent to debut in Zenless Zone Zero. She's an S-Rank, so you can guarantee you get her, unlike the pesky A-Ranks. She's also an anomaly character, and we expect great things alongside other great characters, such as ZZZ's Miyabi, ZZZ's Burnice, and ZZZ's Vivian.

She's the head of the External Strategy Department, a new faction that comes along with Roscaelifer's story, cast, and location. She did appear in previous updates briefly, popping into the Random Play shop to greet the Proxies. She and another member of the faction, Norma, oversaw the Hollow Champion competition, though they have more missions than meet the eye.

Who are Velina's voice actors?

Here are Velina's voice actors across the different languages in Zenless:

English - Rhiannon Moushall

- Rhiannon Moushall Chinese - Zhang Anqi

- Zhang Anqi Japanese - Saitō Chiwa

- Saitō Chiwa Korean - Shin On-yu

Velina shares her Japanese voice actress, Saitō Chiwa, with Wuthering Waves' Changli, HSR's Castorice, and Metis in Persona 3 Reload. Her English VA, Rhiannon Moushall, also voices HSR's Cerydra.