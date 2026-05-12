Zenless Zone Zero Velina release date, voice actors, and lore

Get to know Zenless Zone Zero’s Velina and what she’s all about both in and out of combat.

ZZZ Velina's official appearance over a light blue background
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It's time to get excited about the fan-tastic character, Zenless Zone Zero's Velina. She introduces the wind element in combat, and does so with style while using huge fans to blast away enemies. She helps Proxies out as their guide in Roscaelifer, easing you into update 3.0's new area.

Grab the new Zenless Zone Zero codes here and make sure you save up some pulls for Velina, then take a peek at our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see where every playable agent ranks.

Here's everything we know so far about ZZZ's Velina:

When is the Zenless Zone Zero Velina release date?

Velina releases into Zenless Zone Zero on June 17, as version update 3.0 goes live. She'll likely be on the first half of the banner, due to her introducing a new playable element. You'll be able to get her signature S-Rank w-engine at the same time.

ZZZ Velina's voice actor announcement

Who is Velina?

Velina Airgid is the first wind-type agent to debut in Zenless Zone Zero. She's an S-Rank, so you can guarantee you get her, unlike the pesky A-Ranks. She's also an anomaly character, and we expect great things alongside other great characters, such as ZZZ's Miyabi, ZZZ's Burnice, and ZZZ's Vivian.

She's the head of the External Strategy Department, a new faction that comes along with Roscaelifer's story, cast, and location. She did appear in previous updates briefly, popping into the Random Play shop to greet the Proxies. She and another member of the faction, Norma, oversaw the Hollow Champion competition, though they have more missions than meet the eye.

Who are Velina's voice actors?

Here are Velina's voice actors across the different languages in Zenless:

  • English - Rhiannon Moushall
  • Chinese - Zhang Anqi
  • Japanese - Saitō Chiwa
  • Korean - Shin On-yu

Velina shares her Japanese voice actress, Saitō Chiwa, with Wuthering Waves' Changli, HSR's Castorice, and Metis in Persona 3 Reload. Her English VA, Rhiannon Moushall, also voices HSR's Cerydra.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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