In Zenless Zone Zero's 2.3 update, Vivian gets a daring new swimsuit skin (albeit after summer ends and months after the other two matching skins), to open up wardrobe options a little more. It's technically available for free, but you're going to have to pay.

You can earn the Iris of the Shore skin for Vivian in the game without spending money directly on it by using limited pulls. During ZZZ updates 2.3 and 2.4, if you perform a grand total of 180 pulls on the limited banners, you can get the skin for 'free'. That's right - enough pulls to guarantee two S-rank characters at maximum pity.

Except it's not really free, because the likelihood of you having anywhere near that many pulls saved is very low, especially as it only counts the encrypted master tapes - any pulls on the standard or bangboo banners won't count towards the total. If you don't get it for 'free', you can buy it in the store in future versions.

Currently, any S-rank skins in the store cost 1,680 monochrome to buy outright. That amount translates to 1,680 polychrome ($29.99 in the store), which is a full ten pulls plus 80 left over. If you were to, say, go from zero to 180 pulls, it would cost you 28,800 polychrome. If my maths is anywhere near correct, it tells me that's around 18% of the price of 180 pulls.

To add some more context, if you start with zero polychrome and wish to spend money on those 180 pulls, it would cost you over $350. $361.93, to be precise - you can't buy an exact amount of chromes, but the closest you can get is 28,840 by buying three of the 6,480 chrome pack, two of the 1,980 chrome pack, and two of the 60 chrome pack. Plus, then, you have 40 left over to refill your stocks…

If you've been saving up for the 2.3 ZZZ banners, then you may get it for free, but chances are, some work will be involved. This is even more true if you're not interested in Lucia and Yidhari, two Spook Shack members with very similar designs to Yixuan, or the reruns of Vivian herself and Ju Fufu in the second half. We don't know who's coming in the 2.4 lineup yet, so maybe you can go all in for a new S-rank, but who knows.

Meanwhile, you can get Zenless Zone Zero's Komano Manato a shiny silver skin for actually zero cost in an event, along with a copy of him. To see what other Zenless Zone Zero events are going on, check out our guide, and use the Zenless Zone Zero codes for some extra polychrome - you're going to need it.