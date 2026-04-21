Zenless Zone Zero's new element debuts in version 2.8, ahead of the next destination

Agents are just vessels for combat and tearing up the streets in Zenless Zone Zero, but, beyond pure brute force, their attributes are also an important point to consider. After all, I bet you're partial to pyro antics with Burnice's fire or the chill of Zhao's ice. Beyond a fierce burn or an icy touch, the next major ZZZ update appears to be tackling a whole other element entirely - and it might just sweep you off your feet.

In the latest Dev Talk, you get a closer look at what's coming to Zenless Zone Zero in the weeks ahead, including a brand-new location called Roscaelifer. It's seemingly inspired by London, with Hoyoverse leaning into some stereotypical British vibes. We're just hoping the Genshin Impact creator throws in a few Yorkshire accents, too.

Beyond cozy pubs and black cabs, the new wind attribute is finally heading to the free mobile game. Aside from a few variations like Miyabi's frost and Ye Shunguang's Honed Edge, ZZZ has only had five core attributes since launch - ether, electric, fire, ice, and physical. However, the addition of wind has been on the cards for a while, with plenty of leaks suggesting Hoyoverse would add it to the game shortly.

In the lead-up to the next Zenless Zone Zero update, the developer confirms that wind will be arriving in-game for Season 3 and will "bring about a change in strategy". It isn't the first time Wind has been in the game, though.

Going back as early as version 0.13, wind was an attribute unique specifically to Soukaku. However, you might not remember that it was removed in version 0.2.0, with Soukaku making the switch to ice back before the game's official launch. Luckily, to help you get to grips with this new element, you'll be able to experience the wind attribute in a thrilling boss fight, which inflicts the wind attribute anomaly during battle. If you happen to combine it with other attributes, this triggers the brand-new vortex effect.

Update 3.0 looks like it'll be somewhat of a proving ground for wind. Like any fresh addition to combat, it'll take a while to see where it lands in the gacha game's meta. In the meantime, don't forget to keep an eye on the latest Zenless Zone Zero banners and redeem the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes so you can get your teams ready for Roscaelifer.