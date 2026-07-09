This new ZZZ collab is for the fans mourning Valko in Love and Deepspace

Since the game's debut, there have been quite a few collabs between Zenless and brands ranging from food chains to cars, and now, electric vehicles. A new ZZZ x Yadea collaboration was announced recently, fronted by the wolfy Lycaon.

Wolf-themed characters are a little bit of a sore spot in the gacha game community right now. You may have seen that there was to be a new Love and Deepspace character named Valko, who was a werewolf with a tail and animal ears (as well as human ones). I say was because there was such a backlash that he's now been cancelled, and Infold Games have apologized.

But, if you were a fan of the design and looked forward to getting him in-game, as some of us on the Pocket Tactics team were, you can get excited about the new ZZZ Lycaon design instead. Hey, it gives us something to look at with a remotely similar theme.

Zenless Zone Zero and Yadea - a Chinese company specializing in electric motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles - are teaming up with Lycaon and ZZZ's Ellen (and a new bangboo) in a really cool set of ads. Right now, we're not sure whether there's merch available with the designs, and we'd love to get them as skins in-game. Especially Ellen's denim shorts and jacket outfit.

You can see more about the #HighEnergyAttackRideEncounterNewEridu collab on the official ZZZ Bilibili account. You can also enter to win a themed badge featuring the artwork, so maybe, just maybe, we'll be able to score merch in other ways down the line.

In the meantime, make sure you grab the new ZZZ codes to save up for an Ellen rerun, or hopefully lose your 50/50 to Lycaon. You can also find any new Love and Deepspace codes here, though you can't spend the gifts on a wolfy guy there.