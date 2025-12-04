ZZZ Ye Shunguang release date, voice actors, and lore

Have you met ZZZ Ye Shunguang? She popped up in the game ahead of her debut on the banner, and she seems fun. She works with Yunkui Summit, and is a Void Hunter - so you know she's gonna be good, and pack a real punch in combat.

Then, use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes to save up some polychromes for her and her signature weapon - sure to debut right at the top of our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero's Ye Shunguang:

Zenless Zone Zero Ye Shunguang release date speculation

Ye Shunguang released in the 2.5 update, right at the end of 2025. Her banner went live on December 30, and lasted the entirety of the patch.

Ye Shunguang is an S-rank attack agent, using an offshoot of the physical element called 'Honed Edge'. This is similar to Miyabi, who uses Frost instead of Ice, and Yixuan, who uses Auric Ink instead of Ether.

Who is Ye Shunguang?

If you're up to date with the story, you will have met Ye Shunguang. She's a fox-like thiren with brown hair, long ears, and a tail. But that's not all - according to her drip marketing (and leaks, if you've seen them), she has a second form where her outfit changes color, her hair goes white, and she gains red tattoos. She wields the Qingming Sword, a sacred and powerful weapon that grants her the Void Hunter abilities.

Fun fact, she's Ye Shiyuan's sister - you know, the brown haired guy who works with Yixuan, Pan, and Ju Fufu at the temple… and now has a boss form where he rides a giant crocodile. We're sure it'll all be fine, though.

Who are Ye Shunguang's voice actors?

Ye Shunguang's voice actors are mostly confirmed - we don't know her English actor, here's everyone we do know:

Chinese - Tao Dian

Japanese - Ichimichi Mao

Korean - Kim Ha-ru

Some of her voice lines are currently missing, as mentioned in an official post on the ZZZ social media accounts. This will be rectified in the future, but it may mean her actors change.

That's all we know for now about ZZZ's Ye Shunguang - are you saving up for her? We sure are.