Zombie Air Force codes October 2026

Sometimes the living dead don't want to be on the ground; they want to be up in the air, high as a bird, which is why you need these Zombie Air Force codes. We all know it's not easy to take flight and fight hordes of zombies in the sky, so you need every freebie you can get.

Still, we have to admit we like the airborne battles; they help Zombie Air Force stand out from the crowd, because there are many Roblox games featuring brain munchers. The extra credits you get from codes can help you upgrade your equipment and keep you in the air long enough to take out the horde.

Here are all the new Zombie Air Force codes:

LITTLEBIRD - 1k credits and 30-minute credit boost

- 1k credits and 30-minute credit boost SORRY - rewards

- rewards THANKYOU - rewards

- rewards GEMDROP - rewards

- rewards RELEASE - rewards

- rewards FREE12 - 1.5k credits and 15-minute XP boost

Check out our Roblox codes page for even more freebies.

How do I redeem Zombie Air Force codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Zombie Air Force on Roblox

Open the shop

Scroll down

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Zombie Air Force codes?

These codes give you XP and credits, which can help you get stronger and acquire better equipment. Since most Roblox creators give out freebies for milestones, updates, and events, you should bookmark this page and check in when you can to avoid missing anything.

Is there a Zombie Air Force Discord?

At the moment, we can't find a Zombie Air Force Discord, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as one pops up.

How do I get more Zombie Air Force codes?

While you can check the game's social media channels, it's easier for you to pay us a visit instead, as we often look for new codes and put them here in one place.

That's all of the new Zombie Air Force codes for now. Check back again later for more.