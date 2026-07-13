Zombie Island codes July 2026

Fighting against the undead with your pals is a lot of fun; we all know this, but the odds really are against you, which is why you need all the Zombie Island codes you can get. Those walking brain munchers won't know what's hit them, both because they don't know much of anything and because you have a few surprises for them.

To be honest, we're quite surprised by the number of weapons on offer, with a decent number of skills to help you out, too. When you combine those with different classes, Zombie Island gives you quite a lot of freedom to do things your way - we're mostly here just for the chaos, though.

Here are all the new Zombie Island codes:

Release - 1k gems

To get even more freebies, make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Zombie Island codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your Zombie Island codes:

Launch Zombie Island on Roblox

Tap the gift icon in the top-left corner

Enter your code

Hit claim

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Zombie Island codes?

With Zombie Island codes, you can get some extra gems to buy all the gear you need in your fight for survival. Most Roblox developers hand out new codes to celebrate updates, events, and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back when you can.

Is there a Zombie Island Discord?

If you join the Zombie Island Discord server, not only do you get to learn about the latest news and updates, but you also have the chance to meet other players who might team up with you against the undead.

How do I get more Zombie Island codes?

As keen zombie bashers ourselves, we often look for new Zombie Island codes to get better gear, and we always put them here so that you can take advantage of them too. However, if, for some reason, you don't believe in strength in numbers when it comes to fighting a zombie horde, you can try the game's social media channels and Discord server to find freebies yourself.

That's all of the new Zombie Island codes. Come back soon in case fresh freebies drop.