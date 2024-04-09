We’re eagerly awaiting news of an Amber Isle release date as publisher Team17 and developer Ambertail Games announced their partnership today. This adorable shop sim immerses you in a town filled with prehistoric patrons waiting to buy your wares.

We’re massive fans of both dinosaur games and life sims here at Pocket Tactics, so Amber Isle’s cutesy combination of the two is right up our alley. Ambertail Games was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2020 and the team has been working on this game, which is the studio’s debut title, ever since. It’s great to see that Team17, the publishers behind other hit Nintendo Switch titles like Headbangers and Dredge, has signed on to publish the game, alongside help from Northern Ireland Screen.

You play as your very own prehistoric Paleo-sona, on a mission to breathe life back into Amber Isle at the request of the grumpy iguanodon Mayor Clawsworth. You get to open and customize your shop to your personal specifications, help to rebuild the island to attract new residents, and meet a huge range of Paleofolk from several different prehistoric eras, all living peacefully side-by-side.

Amber Isle release date speculation

We don’t know the Amber Isle release date just yet, but we do know that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. We’ll be sure to update this page as we learn more!

That’s everything we know so far about the Amber Isle release date. For more adorable dinos, check out our Paleo Pines Switch review next. We’ve also got a round-up of indie games of the year 2023 which features Paleo Pines and Team17’s Dredge.