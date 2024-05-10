If you’re looking for a new handheld console, this ASUS ROG Ally Walmart deal offers a serious saving on one of the best around. The console is down $60 on its original $485.99 price point, making it significantly more affordable than even the cheapest version of the Steam Deck OLED.

For those who don’t know, the ASUS ROG Ally is one of many Windows-based portable gaming consoles we’ve seen pop up in recent years, battling against the likes of the AYN Odin and Lenovo Legion Go in the market. It’s a worthy contender, though, with a comfortable form factor suited to long play sessions, a vivid 120Hz refresh rate display perfect for AAA titles, and stellar gaming performance. Oh, and there’s 512GB of storage, so you can fill the thing with your library of games with room to space.

We know the ASUS ROG Ally is a competent console as we’ve had plenty of hands-on experience with the device while putting together our review. We had a couple of criticisms about the software back when we first tried the Ally out, but ASUS has since streamlined the experience to make it easier to get on with gaming and minimize the amount of time you need to spend toying with performance settings.

It’s worth mentioning that ASUS has just announced a follow-up console with a bigger battery, the ASUS ROG Ally X, but we expect this to arrive at a higher price point than the original. It’s also likely that the original Ally may well benefit from some software updates arriving alongside the Ally X, which makes this as good a time as ever to pick one up.

There you have it, the ASUS ROG Ally Walmart deal saving you over 10% on ASUS' premier handheld console.