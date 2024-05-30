It’s official, the ASUS ROG Ally X launch is just around the corner, with the big reveal taking place on June 2. Considering we’re not completely sold on the original due to some issues with battery life and some software quibbles, we can’t wait to see what the enhanced version has to offer.

For those who don’t know, the ASUS ROG Ally X is essentially an upgraded version of what is already one of the best portable gaming consoles around. It’s not an all-new console, but it’s a glow-up, with ASUS pulling a similar move to Valve with the Steam Deck OLED or Nintendo with the Nintendo Switch OLED. The big difference is, we aren’t expecting an OLED screen, but we have heard rumors of other improvements.

According to leaked marketing materials courtesy of VideoCardz, via The Verge, the most significant upgrade for the Ally X is battery life. The leak suggests ASUS has packed an 80Whr battery into this thing, which is double that of the original and significantly bigger than the Steam Deck OLED’s 50Whr equivalent. The main complaint in our ASUS ROG Ally review is the dismal battery life, so now we’re pretty optimistic about the Ally X.

Other changes coming to the Ally X reportedly include a secondary USB-C port as well as a new D-pad and a smaller but more efficient fan for cooling. We’re still slightly in the dark about potential design changes, with the leaks mainly addressing specs, but there are rumors that we could see a slightly different form factor to the original Ally.

If you want to check out the ASUS ROG Ally X launch yourself, you can watch it live via the YouTube video below on June 2 from 1:30 AM PT / 4:30 AM ET / 9:30 AM BST. We expect details on how to pre-order the Ally X during the showcase, so if you want one yourself, it’s a good idea to tune in.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally X launch. While you’re here, be sure to check out something a little more old-school with our picks for best retro handhelds, or find out what we know so far about a couple of the ROG Ally X’s future competitors in our Steam Deck 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 guides.