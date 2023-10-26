Best rugged smartphones 2023

With the market for them increasing, finding one of best rugged smartphones can get a little bit complicated. Whether you’re into outdoor activities like hiking or camping, or your job makes a durable device a must, we’re here to help you find the best rugged phone for your needs and budget. Some phones focus on outdoor adventures with features like flashlights and long batteries, others focus solely on durability, and many also offer advanced camera specs and gaming modes.

Pocket Tactics has years of experience with mobile phones, so we know a good one when we see it. All this experience has been put to good use with the best rugged phones you can buy today all listed below, from specialist rugged brand Doogee as well as household names such as Nokia and Samsung.

Here are the best rugged smartphones in 2023:

1. Doogee S96 GT

The best budget rugged smartphone.

Doogee S96 GT specs:

Display 6.22-inch 1520 X 720 pixels IPS LCD Cameras 64MP Main, 20MP Night Vision, 8MP Front RAM 8GB Storage 256GB + MicroSDXC slot Rugged rating IP68/IP69K Battery 6350 mAh OS Android 12 Size 167 x 81 x 16mm Weight 310g

Pros

Great performance for the price

Bulkier protection than others at the same price

Nice selfie camera

Cons

Less frequent security updates

Slightly less comfy in the hand than others

While this list is full of feasible options, the Doogee S96 GT is the best budget rugged phone by some distance. With a competent MediaTek processor, fantastic build quality that’s as durable as they come, and 4k UHD video recording capabilities, you’re getting some real value for money with this one. Sure, it lacks 5G, but that’s not likely to matter all too much if you’re using this device as your connection to the outside world on a wilderness excursion.

It’s hard to find any downsides to this budget option, with durable Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the surprisingly vivid 6.22-inch screen, and convenient fingerprint recognition to boot. Still, due to Doogee’s status as one of the small-to-mid-sized brands, you’re not getting the same level of safety updates as you do with the Nokia XR20 below, but the Doogee device is a bit cheaper. Picking between the two depends on where your priorities lie.

If you need a phone that can withstand drops (up to 1.8m) and spills, but don’t want to sacrifice media features, the Doogee S96 GT is the best rugged phone for you.

2. Nokia XR20

The best discrete rugged smartphone.

Nokia XR20 specs:

Display 6.67-inch IPS LCD Cameras 48 MP wide, 13 MP ultrawide, 8 MP front RAM 4/6 GB RAM Storage 64GB (exp. with MicroSDXC slot) Rugged rating IP68 dust/water resistant Drop rating Drop-to-concrete resistance up to 1.8m Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Size 171.6 x 81.5 x 10.6 mm Weight 248 g

Pros

Long-term software support

5G connectivity

Cons

Slightly underpowered

A bit short on features

Matching reliability and value for money, the Nokia XR20 is one of the more discrete options on this list, looking less like it’s intended for military use than other examples. Looks can be deceiving though, and this is still a decently durable device, made slightly more attractive in that it’s the product of Nokia, a reliable and recognizable brand.

With a three-year warranty, free screen replacements for a year after purchase, and the promise of security updates for up to four years, this is the ideal phone for someone who values practicality over fancy features. It’s not quite as hardcore as some of the other options, lacking the top-of-the-class IP69K level of protection against dirt, dust, and moisture, but it’s certainly more rugged than your standard iPhone or Samsung Galaxy alternative.

Aspects like its fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and three years of Android software updates are a bonus, and at such a good price it’s the best option for most. The downside is that it isn’t a bespoke device for hardcore outdoor use – if you have specific needs, look to Doogee. It’s also just been upgraded to the Nokia XR21.

3. Doogee S100 Pro

The Doogee S100 Pro is the best rugged phone for outdoor adventures.

Doogee S100 Pro specs:

Display 6.58″ FHD+ 120hz IPS Waterdrop screen Cameras AI Triple camera (108MP+20MP+16MP), 20MP Night vision camera, 32MP front camera RAM 20GB RAM Storage 256GB ROM Rugged ratings IP68 / IP69K / MIL-STD-810H Battery 22000mAh / 33W charging Features 130 lumens camping light Size (HxWxD) 179 x 83 x 27mm Weight 400g

Pros

Impressive build and screen quality

Bright camping lights

Great for gaming and photography

Cons

Incredibly big and bulky

If you’re an intrepid adventurer who gets a kick from braving the elements, the Doogee S100 is the perfect companion for your travels. Boasting IP68 / IP69K and MIL-STD-810H rating for certified protection, this thing can face all sorts of extreme weather conditions without an issue. It’s not a bad regular old smartphone either, packing a Helio G99 processor, a triple camera system, and even a gaming mode for your adventuring downtime.

The S100 Pro feels durable in your hands, mainly due to the fact it’s pretty heavy, weighing in at 400g. For context, that’s double the weight of the iPhone 14 Pro. Still, this dense durable device is generous in the features department, including a 22000mAh battery, 130-lumen camping light, and a fantastic night vision camera. Throw in a 960-hour standby battery, and it’s no wonder this is our number one recommendation for outdoor adventurers.

4. Ulefone Power Armor 20WT

The Ulefone Power Armor 20WT is the best hardcore rugged phone.

Ulefone Power Armor 20WT specs:

Display 5.65-inch 1080 x 2160 pixels IPS LCD Cameras 50 MP wide, 16 MP front camera RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Dust/water protection IP68/IP69K dust/water resistant Drop rating Drop-to-concrete resistance up to 1.5m Battery 10850 mAh Size 164.8 x 79.2 x 18.1 mm Weight 382 g

Pros

Latest MediaTek Helio processor

Excellent battery life

Cons

Bulky

Might be overkill for some

My personal favorite rugged phone is the Ulefone Power Armor 20WT. With a great design, additional features ideal for adventurers, good performance, and excellent battery life, it’s the best rugged phone for anyone who is hardcore.

The phone also comes with a walkie-talkie attachment, letting you have instant communication with longer battery life than a standard walkie-talkie. It seems a little like a gimmick (but maybe proper adventurers can find a use), but it sure does look cool.

Downsides? Well, there aren’t any obvious ones – it’s great value for money. However, its bulkier design, smaller screen, software bugs, and lack of updates all make it a harder recommendation for a more general audience. Make sure you can make use of its additional features, however, and then it could be a good one to get in on.

5. Cat S75

The Cat S75 is the best rugged phone with satellite connectivity.

Cat S75 Specs:

Display 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408 pixels IPS LCD Cameras 50MP rear, 8MP superwide, 2MP macro with underwater mode, 8MP front camera RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rugged rating 1P68/IP69K Drop rating 1.8m on steel Battery 5000 mAh Size 171 x 80 x 11.9 mm Weight 268g

Pros

Latest Mediatek Dimensity processor

Two-way satellite texting

Cons

Limited storage

Not the best selfie snapper

While Cat might be better known as the company behind those big yellow diggers you see on construction sites, they also offer a range of durable smartphones. The Cat S75 is the best of the bunch, with 5G connectivity, satellite messaging, and a sturdy sand, dust, and dirt-proof build.

The big difference between this device and many of the others on this list is the weight. The Cat S75 is just 268g. That’s not just less than some of our other recommendations for the best rugged phones, but lighter even than some of the swankier smartphones on the market. This lightness makes it one of the more practical options here, combined with fantastic water resistance of up to 5m for 35 minutes.

It’s not all rosy, however. It’s for sure the most expensive phone on this list, which makes sense given its feature set. But still, if you’re planning to take a phone to dangerous wildernesses, you may not want to spend so much money.

6. Fossibot F102

The best rugged phone for battery life

Display 6.58-inch 1080×2408 pixels IPS Cameras 108MP primary, 5MP macro, 20MP night vision, 32MP front camera RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rugged rating IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810G Drop rating Drop resistance up to 1.5m Battery Li-Ion 16500 mAh Size 172. x 82.6 x 25.6 mm Weight 495g

Pros

Long-lasting battery

Affordable

Powerful flashlight

Cons

No 4k video

Decent but not great performance

The Fossibot F102 is a bit of a beast. While its most prominent selling point is its incredible battery life, surviving for over 30 hours providing you’re not spending all day watching videos and playing games, it’s as durable as the rest of the phones on this list and surprisingly capable in the camera department. Better still, it’s great value for money, retailing at less than $350.

The F102 is a particularly enticing pick for anyone who enjoys outdoor excursions, thanks to the stellar battery life we’ve already mentioned and a dazzlingly bright flashlight that saves you from taking a torch on your travels. Even when the battery eventually runs low, you don’t have to stop and charge for long, with 33w superfast charging juicing this powerhouse device back up to 50% in less than 90 minutes.

There are barely any noticeable caveats with this device. All we can think to point out is that it lacks 4k video recording, and it’s not as smooth a performer as some of the more expensive options on this list. Still, as far as the best rugged phones go, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck here.

7. Samsung Galaxy Xcover6 Pro 5G

The best rugged phone for Samsung fans.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover6 Pro specs:

Display 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408 PLS LCD Cameras 50 MP wide, 8 MP ultrawide, 13 MP selfie RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Dust/water protection IP68 dust/water resistant Drop rating Drop-to-concrete resistance up to 1.5m Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Size 169 x 80 x 10 mm Weight 235 g

Pros

Trusted manufacturer

Excellent build quality

Cons

Small battery

More for business than adventure

If you feel comfortable with one of the biggest phone brands globally, then the Samsung Galaxy Xcover6 Pro is the rugged phone for you. With the company’s years of expertise in making mobile phones, you can have peace of mind picking this one up.

Given its higher price, it also comes with some premium features. You get a high-refresh-rate 120Hz screen, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and consistent security and software updates promised. You can even remove the battery, making it a great environmental choice if you want to keep it going for years.

Performance-wise, it pretty much outclasses all other rugged phones. But then it should be at that price, right? Yep, that price is one downside, plus the fact that it’s not quite as rugged as some of the more hardcore models in this list.

How do I choose the best rugged smartphone?

Choosing the best rugged phone for you is simple: work out what you need it for. Some people want a rugged phone for simple peace of mind. If you’re used to dropping your phone and tired of spending money on fixes, focus on the sleek and simple rugged phones in the list above, like the Nokia XR20.

If you need one of the best rugged smartphones for outdoor activity, go for something that has a greater waterproofing rating and shockproofing against drops. Alternatively, if there are specific features you need, such as gaming modes or advanced cameras, check out the features in more detail.

These are the best rugged phones on the market today, but we’ll update this list as we get to review more devices, so be sure to check back regularly. For more advice on your next big tech investment, check out our guide to Android controllers.