Best Tinder VPN 2024

Which is the best Tinder VPN in 2024? That’s a good question. After all, you’re entitled to keep your dating life private and discreet. Why should your internet service provider (ISP) know who you’re dating? And before we go any further, no, we’re not recommending using a VPN so you can anonymously harass people or cheat on your spouse through Tinder. Get off our website, you absolute creep.

While ExpressVPN is our top recommendation, we have a number of other selections for you below, including many of the best mobile VPNs. These VPN apps will ensure that absolutely nobody is leering over your shoulder when you’re using this dating app – you wouldn’t live stream your first date for anyone to see, so why should your Tinder chats be exposed?

Why you need a Tinder VPN

There are two main reasons that you might want to use a Tinder VPN:

Privacy : Your ISP collects data about everything that you do online. If you want the privacy to explore your sexuality in peace, without the risk of unsupportive parties judging or tormenting you for it, then you can use a VPN and nothing will be traced back to you. Love is love, friends – don’t let anyone stand in your way.

: Your ISP collects data about everything that you do online. If you want the privacy to explore your sexuality in peace, without the risk of unsupportive parties judging or tormenting you for it, then you can use a VPN and nothing will be traced back to you. Love is love, friends – don’t let anyone stand in your way. Changing location : Are you going on a trip soon, or maybe moving house? Perhaps you want to get some dates lined up for when you arrive at your new destination? Well, if you use your VPN, you’ll be able to connect with people in that new location before you leave, because you’ll have the option to connect through other servers all over the world.

: Are you going on a trip soon, or maybe moving house? Perhaps you want to get some dates lined up for when you arrive at your new destination? Well, if you use your VPN, you’ll be able to connect with people in that new location before you leave, because you’ll have the option to connect through other servers all over the world. Bypassing restrictions: Imagine things are going well with someone you just met on Tinder. Never before have you felt the all-encompassing warmth of a love this deep – but you’re about to go on a business trip to a country where Tinder access is restricted and won’t be home for weeks. Without a VPN, the love will go cold and you’ll die scared and alone – but if you use one to bypass the restrictions, you’ll die in the warm embrace of the person you love the most.

How to use a Tinder VPN

It’s really easy to use a Tinder VPN. Here’s how it’s done, lovebirds:

Install your VPN Select a server in the country you want your VPN to connect through Install Tinder Create an account (but do not connect it to your phone number) Swipe, swipe, swipe

Which is the best Tinder VPN?

Finding the right VPN can be almost as hard as finding the right partner. Only joking. It’s even harder. Or at least, it is if you don’t have our guidance, but lucky for you, you do have our guidance.

Here are the best Tinder VPNs:

1. The best Tinder VPN

ExpressVPN is the best Tinder VPN.

ExpressVPN overview:

Feature Details Server totals 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Compatible apps/games Tinder, TikTok, Facebook, Netflix, Roblox, Minecraft, Pokémon GO, Marvel Future Revolution, and more Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

Pros:

Servers span over 90 countries

Extra privacy with TrustedServer system

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than others

No free trial

ExpressVPN gets our highest recommendation due to a number of reasons. For one thing, you’ll find that it has quite a large number of countries available for you to connect through. If you travel around a lot and like to meet people wherever you go, this will be useful as it will allow you to match with people in those areas before you get to them.

This provider also uses the TrustedServer system, which gives you an extra layer of privacy. What this means is that it is impossible for its servers to write any data about your activities on the internet. On top of that, there’s also a kill switch in place which will sever your connection if the VPN goes down (even for a second) ensuring that absolute privacy is maintained throughout.

You’ll have noticed that this one is a little bit pricier than other providers, which is probably the biggest weakness of ExpressVPN. Nonetheless, it is a comprehensive service and you get what you pay for. Those in need of a Tinder VPN can’t do much better than that.

Read the ExpressVPN review on our sister site, PCGamesN, to find out more about this service.

2. The best cheap Tinder VPN

Ivacy VPN is the best cheap Tinder VPN.

Ivacy VPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 5,700+ servers in 100+ countries Compatible apps/games Tinder, Roblox, Disney Plus, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Netflix Free trial $0.99 week-long paid trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Great, cheap rates

Military-grade 256-bit encryption

Cons:

No kill switch on iOS

No free trial

While a VPN can enhance your dating experience, it could be to its detriment if it costs too much money. An expensive VPN won’t leave you any cash to spend on dates, so instead you’ll have to take the potential love of your life out to eat whatever fungus you can scrape off the trees in the swamp. What kind of first date is that? When divided by month, Ivacy VPN has the cheapest rates, so it’s a fantastic budget choice.

With Ivacy VPN you pay for five years in one go and then that’s it. It’s $60 USD in one go ($1 USD per month) and then you don’t need to worry about VPN expenses for five years. That’s enough time for you to meet someone, decide you want to stay with them forever, adopt/conceive a child, and then see that child off to their first day of school. Meanwhile, old Uncle Ivacy will be looking down and smiling the whole time.

If you’re worried that by paying less, you’re going to get a sub-par service, let us reassure you. Ivacy VPN has an impressive selection of servers that span over 100 countries (more than many of the other providers on this list) and it uses military-grade 256-bit encryption to keep your dating life just as private as the illicit affairs of high-ranking government officials.

3. The Tinder VPN with the most servers

Private Internet Access (PIA) has the largest selection of servers.

Private Internet Access overview:

Feature Details Server totals 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Compatible apps/games Tinder, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Roblox, Genshin Impact, Minecraft, Marvel Future Revolution, and more Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

35,000 servers

Up to ten simultaneous connections

Cons:

A little slower than others

No free trial

Are you someone with a girl in every port, a man in every land, and a non-binary romantic in every transatlantic refinery? Well, in that case, PIA might appeal to you as the option with the largest selection of servers. This will increase your chances of accessing Tinder when in regions where the service is not accessible because even if Tinder blocks one of the servers, there’ll still be a long list of others to choose from.

Though it is true that PIA covers fewer countries than other providers, its sheer volume of servers is still to be admired. While having lots of countries will give you more regions to find matches in, it won’t help you so much for tindering in regions where the app is blocked. Plus, a huge server selection reduces the risk of server congestion, which can slow your connections. Both approaches have their benefits, and you’ll need to consider your own needs when choosing which is best. Are you likely to use Tinder in blocked countries? If so, this is a great choice.

Another of the benefits of PIA is the fact that it allows you to have up to ten simultaneous connections. While there are other services which give a bigger allowance, this is still more generous than most and is great for anyone who also wants a VPN for streaming or any other purpose besides discreet dating.

4. The best VPN free trial

Surfshark offers the best VPN free trial.

Surfshark overview:

Feature Details Server totals 3,200+ servers in 65+ countries Compatible apps/games Tinder, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Pokémon GO, FIFA Mobile, Roblox, Minecraft, and more Free trial One week Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Offers a week-long free trial

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections

Cons:

Has a smaller server total

Covers fewer countries than other VPNs

Are you worried that Tinder won’t actually work if you use a VPN? Or that it might slow down your experience to such an extent that it makes online dating even more of an arduous slog? Well, with Surfshark you can try it out for free for a week, giving you plenty of time to decide whether or not it’s worth the fee.

VPN free trials are something of a rarity among the biggest providers, so this is definitely one of Surfshark’s biggest strengths. Of course, if that week isn’t enough time for you, you do also have the 30-day money-back guarantee to fall back on afterwards, which allows you to get a full refund at any point within the first month.

Though not a Tinder-specific benefit, Surfshark is also good because of the fact that it gives you an unlimited amount of simultaneous connections. So if, in addition to using it with Tinder, you wanted to use it on your desktop PC, your iPad, your laptop, or any other devices, then there’d be nothing stopping you from doing so.

Read the Surfshark review from PCGamesN to find out more.

5. The most private Tinder VPN

PureVPN is the most private Tinder VPN.

PureVPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Compatible apps/games Tinder, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Roblox, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and more Free trial $0.99 seven day free trial Money-back guarantee 31 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes (PPTP and OpenVPN only)

Pros:

Goes through regular third-party audits

Up to ten simultaneous connections

Cons:

No across-the-board router support

No free trial

We suspect that some readers will be wary of trusting VPNs. After all, what makes these huge businesses any more trustworthy than the huge businesses that provide your internet service? How do you know they aren’t just going to accumulate your data as well? Well, with PureVPN, you know this isn’t happening because it regularly submits itself to third-party privacy audits.

Not only do these regular audits give you a clear sign that you can trust PureVPN, but they also help to ensure that the service is growing and evolving so that your privacy will be maintained in the increasingly invasive world of the internet. If the auditors identify any areas where the VPN could provide a greater degree of privacy, this is then used as the basis for future updates.

PureVPN is also one of the cheaper VPN services, so it’ll leave you with a bit of spare cash to spend on exciting dates. Plus, with ten simultaneous connections, you could add to your Tinder bio “I’ve got nine free slots on my PureVPN plan, you could be one of them” and the line of suitors at your door will be longer than the line of pigs outside the slop factory.

How we chose the best Tinder VPN

In order to pick out the best Tinder VPN, we carefully considered the needs of our readers (side note, considering the needs of others is actually a really good dating tip, write that down) and then compared them against what each of the top VPN providers were offering. We believe that ExpressVPN covers the most bases and is the best way to keep your Tinder habits private while giving you access to a broader range of locations. Having said that, we appreciate that all of these services have their strengths, and any one of them might be best for you.

