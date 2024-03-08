Happy International Women’s Day to all – the good news just keeps coming, thanks to Supercell and Brawl Stars. The game has a big celebration going on, and the team behind it has an extra surprise.

Supercell this year makes a $150,000 donation to three of the best non-profit organizations out there. These are the Malala Fund, International Rescue Committee, and Room to Read.

Here’s a quick introduction to each organization – Room to Read uses education to end illiteracy and gender inequality. The Malala Fund similarly aims to get every girl in the world learning. The International Rescue Committee covers crises all over the world and works on the ground with locals to ensure the safety of civilians, and to distribute emergency aid. You can donate and learn more at each of the organizations’ websites.

In terms of the in-game goings-on, Brawl Stars has an event celebrating the female brawlers in the mobile game. There are over 25 women in the game, and Supercell is proud to support inclusion and diversity while empowering girls and women all over the world.

The Brawl Like A Girl event is on now and runs until March 11. Every time you do a Takedown using female characters, you progress the entire game towards milestones, which the whole community helps to achieve.

Within this, there are events like Mastery Madness and Legendary Starr Drop to take part in. When the event concludes, ten lucky players will receive a gift including one of every female character on the Brawler roster.

If you’re just getting into the game, we’ve got a Brawl Stars guide for you. Fancy a bit more reading to celebrate the day? Here’s our International Women’s Day feature celebrating people all across the industry.