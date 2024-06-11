Nothing has only just begun to tease its first CMF-branded phone, and already more details are starting to surface. According to a new CMF Phone 1 leak, just like the other products in the CMF lineup, this new phone is set to bring a stylish design to a very affordable price point.

Established leaker Yogesh Brar told 91Mobiles that the new handset will retail for Rs 19,999 (£190 / $239) in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This kind of pricing is usually associated with undesirable budget options, rather than something as fresh and exciting as the CMF Phone 1.

There’s more good news, too. The tipster continues to say that’s just the box price, and the actual selling price could be substantially lower. Brar reckons it’ll cost just Rs 18,000 ($215) without discounts, and potentially as low as Rs 17,000 ($203) with offers. This pricing leads us to believe that Nothing might use the CMF brand for future budget devices while continuing to introduce new mid-range phones under the Nothing banner.

The post also shows the full rear of the smartphone, rather than just the corner that Nothing revealed on its official channels. The camera array looks similar to the Nothing Phone (2a), but it’s positioned in the more traditional upper-left corner, rather than right in the middle. There’s also a unique exposed screw head on the left-hand side, that’s something I haven’t seen on any other phone.

Supposedly, you’ll be able to swap the back panel for a different color to change up the look, and that’s probably what the screw is for. There’s no flashy glyph interface on this model, but it’s nice that the brand is still delivering unique customization options at a budget price point. Of course, we also see the mysterious rotating knob on the corner, there’s still no word on what this will do, but we’re looking forward to finding out.

Elsewhere, we’re told to expect a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 120Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display. There are also whisperings of a 50MP main camera, 16MP selfie snapper, 5,000 mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. For a budget phone, that’s a pretty impressive set of specs. Still, despite the reliability of this leaker, it’s important to note that we take all leaks like this with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from the brand in question.

We still don’t know when the phone will arrive, but it seems like it might be quite soon, so we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for more CMF Phone 1 news. In the meantime, you can check out our Nothing Phone (2a) review or size up the competition with our guide to the best budget gaming phones.