Danganronpa sprite gallery

Danganronpa sprites are a key part of the visual novel. There are half-body sprites and full-body sprites, all utilized in different scenes and sections to convey the characters’ emotions. For a game with limited graphical intensity, its stylistic ambition is key to bringing across its harsh reality.

So, head down below to have a look at some of our favorite Danganronpa sprites.

Here you can find all our favorite Danganronpa sprites.

Danganronpa Monokuma sprite

Ahh Monokuma, everyone’s least favorite bear. I mean, look at that thing. That’s just terrifying. Good job, Rui Komatsuzaki.

Danganronpa Junko Enoshima sprites

Junko Enoshima, the Ultimate Fashionista (well, according to the game, I don’t know if I agree)… at least her hair is cool.

Danganronpa Makoto Naegi sprites

Makoto is the Ultimate Lucky Student or Lucky Hope. In terms of design, well, it’s all pretty standard and inoffensive.

Danganronpa Aoi Asahina sprites

The sporty girl! Every character-filled anime-inspired game needs ’em. Nozomi Kiyokawa from Tokimeki Memorial, Natsuno Minami in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and, of course, Aoi.

Danganronpa Byakuya Togami sprites

Uh oh, he looks mean. He’s the Ultimate Affluent Progeny in Danganronpa. I met a few of those at school and university, and let me tell you, they’re the worst.

Danganronpa Celestia Ludenberg sprites

Celestia Ludenberg looks like an Arms character if the videogame Arms was set in the world of Castlevania. That’s all I have to say, and I love it.

Danganronpa Chihiro Fujisaki sprites

Chihiro Fujisaki is the Ultimate Programmer, started dressing as a girl after being bullied, and let me tell ya, they look great.

Danganronpa Hifumi Yamada sprite

Big fella Hifumi Yamada has an arrow on his orange tie pointing right at his face. A kinda “my eyes are up here buddy” signal for everyone looking at his lovely belly.

Danganronpa Kiyotaka Ishimaru sprites

Kiyotaka Ishimaru is clearly a hard worker, just look at him. Those are the eyes of a man ready to prove something.

Danganronpa Kyoko Kirigiri sprites

Kyoko Kirigiri is our editor’s favorite from the first game, and who can blame her?

Danganronpa Leon Kuwata sprites

Leon is the Ultimate Baseball Star who would much rather be the Ultimate Musician. Almost like the Ultimate Games Critic who would rather be the Ultimate Musician, whoever that guy is.

Danganronpa Mondo Owada sprites

Mondo Owada, the biker guy, with big jock energy and a penchant for fisticuffs. Love him.

Danganronpa Mukuro Ikusaba sprites

Mukuro Ikusaba is the Ultimate Soldier, growing up as a mercenary in the Middle East.

Danganronpa Sakura Ogami sprites

The Ultimate Martial Artist Sakura Ogami is absolutely ripped. Look at those thighs! They could crush at least four watermelons.

Danganronpa Sayaka Maizono sprites

The idol of the bunch, Sayaka Maizono is the Ultimate Pop Sensation. They even don a dress that you could imagine Kyoko Koizumi wearing!

Danganronpa Toko Fukara sprites

The Ultimate Writing Prodigy, me, thinks that Toko Fukara is pretty chill. Oh, and she’s also the Ultimate Writing Prodigy.

Danganronpa Yasuhiro Hagakure sprites

The Ultimate Clairvoyant, Yasuhiro Hagakure has a magic orb he looks into. The last time I had my fortune read the tarot reader laid down the ‘tod’ card (I was in Germany, so that means ‘death’) and tried to convince me it was actually a good thing. Wonder if Yasuhiro would do that…

There you have it, some of our favorite Danganronpa sprites.