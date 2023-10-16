Danganronpa sprite gallery

Danganronpa sprites bring life and personality to the wonderfully wide range of characters, so we’ve put our favourites from the games in a nice gallery.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a teddy bear, half white, half black (colour split down the middle),with a toothy grin on the black side and a jagged red eye too.
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Danganronpa sprites are a key part of the visual novel. There are half-body sprites and full-body sprites, all utilized in different scenes and sections to convey the characters’ emotions. For a game with limited graphical intensity, its stylistic ambition is key to bringing across its harsh reality.

So, head down below to have a look at some of our favorite Danganronpa sprites. Or, for something else in the universe, we’ve got Danganronpa characters, Danganronpa V3 characters, and Danganronpa wallpapers to help you dig deeper into this dark world.

Here you can find all our favorite Danganronpa sprites.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a teddy bear, half white, half black (colour split down the middle),with a toothy grin on the black side and a jagged red eye too.

Danganronpa Monokuma sprite

Ahh Monokuma, everyone’s least favorite bear. I mean, look at that thing. That’s just terrifying. Good job, Rui Komatsuzaki.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a woman with wavy, wild blonde hair, short red skirt, school-style blazer and knee high boots.

Danganronpa Junko Enoshima sprites

Junko Enoshima, the Ultimate Fashionista (well, according to the game, I don’t know if I agree)… at least her hair is cool.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a boy with wavy brown hair, green hoodie under a black jacket, and a blank expression.

Danganronpa Makoto Naegi sprites

Makoto is the Ultimate Lucky Student or Lucky Hope. In terms of design, well, it’s all pretty standard and inoffensive.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a woman with tied up brown hair, red jacket, and white tank top.

Danganronpa Aoi Asahina sprites

The sporty girl! Every character-filled anime-inspired game needs ’em. Nozomi Kiyokawa from Tokimeki Memorial, Natsuno Minami in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and, of course, Aoi.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a man, fist clenched, with yellow long hair, jacket and white shirt.

Danganronpa Byakuya Togami sprites

Uh oh, he looks mean. He’s the Ultimate Affluent Progeny in Danganronpa. I met a few of those at school and university, and let me tell you, they’re the worst.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a woman with massive springy black pigtails and a black and white gothic dress.

Danganronpa Celestia Ludenberg sprites

Celestia Ludenberg looks like an Arms character if the videogame Arms was set in the world of Castlevania. That’s all I have to say, and I love it.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a girl with wavy light brown hair, green jacket, and skirt.

Danganronpa Chihiro Fujisaki sprites

Chihiro Fujisaki is the Ultimate Programmer, started dressing as a girl after being bullied, and let me tell ya, they look great.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a large man with a big chin, orange tie, grey varsity jacket, curled sideburns, pointed short hair, and round glasses.

Danganronpa Hifumi Yamada sprite

Big fella Hifumi Yamada has an arrow on his orange tie pointing right at his face. A kinda “my eyes are up here buddy” signal for everyone looking at his lovely belly.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a militaristic boy in a white soldiers outfit with stern eyes and short black hair.

Danganronpa Kiyotaka Ishimaru sprites

Kiyotaka Ishimaru is clearly a hard worker, just look at him. Those are the eyes of a man ready to prove something.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a girl with long straight white hair, school blazer and tie.

Danganronpa Kyoko Kirigiri sprites

Kyoko Kirigiri is our editor’s favorite from the first game, and who can blame her?

A Danganronpa sprite showing a boy with ginger hair white jacket and black trousers.

Danganronpa Leon Kuwata sprites

Leon is the Ultimate Baseball Star who would much rather be the Ultimate Musician. Almost like the Ultimate Games Critic who would rather be the Ultimate Musician, whoever that guy is.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a man with side shaved hair, long black Matrix-esque coat, white top and baggy black trousers.

Danganronpa Mondo Owada sprites

Mondo Owada, the biker guy, with big jock energy and a penchant for fisticuffs. Love him.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a woman in a white top with a ribbon bowtie an neat black hair in a bob.

Danganronpa Mukuro Ikusaba sprites

Mukuro Ikusaba is the Ultimate Soldier, growing up as a mercenary in the Middle East.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a character in a skirt with masive muscular thights, white tight tank top and red tie with arms folded and wild white hair.

Danganronpa Sakura Ogami sprites

The Ultimate Martial Artist Sakura Ogami is absolutely ripped. Look at those thighs! They could crush at least four watermelons.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a girl in a blue skirt and school blazer with wavy black hair and thigh high socks

Danganronpa Sayaka Maizono sprites

The idol of the bunch, Sayaka Maizono is the Ultimate Pop Sensation. They even don a dress that you could imagine Kyoko Koizumi wearing!

A Danganronpa sprite showing a girl with pigtails in an old-fashioned school-style dress.

Danganronpa Toko Fukara sprites

The Ultimate Writing Prodigy, me, thinks that Toko Fukara is pretty chill. Oh, and she’s also the Ultimate Writing Prodigy.

A Danganronpa sprite showing a man with large, curly wild afro-like hair, orange top, white jacket and black coat then draped over his shoulders.

Danganronpa Yasuhiro Hagakure sprites

The Ultimate Clairvoyant, Yasuhiro Hagakure has a magic orb he looks into. The last time I had my fortune read the tarot reader laid down the ‘tod’ card (I was in Germany, so that means ‘death’) and tried to convince me it was actually a good thing. Wonder if Yasuhiro would do that…

There you have it, some of our favorite Danganronpa sprites. Check out our guide to Danganronpa games for more, or the best portable gaming consoles for some fresh new tech.

