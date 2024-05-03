Dialect, an international games marketing firm, wants to understand the lives of gamers with their latest study so that future marketing can be made more relevant. To do that, they need your help.

There’s nothing worse than having a game shoved into your face every five seconds on what feels like every single social media platform you have, and with Dialect’s latest study, you have the chance to help change that – and win some gaming gear in the process.

Dialect aims to capture the lives of gamers and make them better with this study, which comprises a five-minute questionnaire – and if you’re chosen – a unique three-day mobile app diary study. You’ll need to be over the age of 18 and play digital games to participate.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three Logitech headset worth over $250, all you need to do is fill in a quick online questionnaire here. The survey only takes about five minutes to complete, and if you’re chosen for the study itself, all you’ll need to do is fill out an app diary for two to three days (total completion should be no more than 90 minutes in total), which is still totally voluntary (and cookie-free, so no nefarious tracking).

And the best bit? If Dialect chooses you to take part in the study, you’ll also win another prize worth $250. Quite a juicy bundle of goodies for simply explaining what gaming means to you.