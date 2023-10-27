Game On! with BBC for Children in Need

Get together and play video games this year for Children in Need, and help to raise important funds for those who really need it most.

Every year, the BBC pulls out all the stops for Children in Need, and 2023 is no different. However, his year’s fundraiser is taking a more modern approach, Game On! For BBC Children in Need, brings videogames to the forefront.

Vick Hope, featuring on BBC Radio 1, and the BBC’s gaming expert Steffan Powell are to host the live fundraiser for Children in Need which sees multiple recognizable personalities take part in tournaments and battles across different games to raise money for the charity, and show that gaming is a positive thing.

If you want to catch all the action, you can tune in on Friday, November 10 at 19:00 GMT on BBC Three, or watch on iPlayer from any device. The two-hour show aims to raise funds for BBC’s Children in Need and for charities that focus on using video games to help and support kids.

The show comes live from Nottingham’s Confetti X state-of-the-art esports arena and brings together presenters, celebrities, streamers, and more. Some of the games you’ll see are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, EA Sports’ F1 23, and Just Dance Now.

As for who we’ll see taking part, there’s Lauren Layfield of TV and radio, content creators Slogo and Spencer FC, and names like Yung Filly, Quadrant Team, and Elz the Witch. You can also expect to catch streamers such as Bateson87, Koji, and Leahviathan taking part from the studio, too.

You can get involved yourself, by fundraising through hosting tournaments, streaming, completing challenges, and much more. Find all the information right here.

