Level 5 showcase reveals delays for Decapolice and Fantasy Life

The mastermind studio behind Inazuma Eleven and Professor Layton titles aired its Level5 Vision showcase and gave us updates on a Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time release date, a Decapolice release window, and more.

First up – some bad news for you. Though we don’t have an official release window for Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, it’s scheduled to be a 2025 release. That’s totally fine. Not a super long time to wait or anything…

While we wait for the release of everyone’s new favorite detective game, we have Fantasy Life i launching in the summer of 2024. This cute life sim is the latest entry into the Fantasy Life series and has everything from cooking to combat.

Another title facing a bit of a delay is Decapolice. Originally due to release in 2023, it is now scheduled for 2024, due to the ‘ambition’ behind the game. The game seems to be going through some changes, potentially to differentiate it from Professor Layton or this year’s Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road also has a 2024 release window, with a beta test coming to the Switch in March. We did get a confirmed release date for Megaton Musashi: Wired, which releases on April 25, 2024.

You can check out the full stream and all the announcements below.

The good news is, Level 5 announced its next showcase is to take place in March 2024, where it’s going to announce a new, big game. The Level 5 logo appears along with a picture of a character from Yokai Watch, meaning we’re very likely getting a new Yokai game on Switch.

Next year looks to be stacked up for Level 5 releases, but in the meantime, check out our recent Spirittea review, In Stars and Time review, and SteamWorld Build review to find a new game to play right now.