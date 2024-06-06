Pride Village celebrates LGBTQ+ youth in Minecraft charity build event

Video games have long been a lifeline for members of the LGBTQ+ community, a means to recognize themselves in media and feel accepted for being precisely who they’re meant to be. In a world where LGBTQ+ communities face a barrage of challenges on a daily basis, the ability to escape into a virtual world where they are free to be themselves offers an incredibly important place of inclusivity and celebration.

With this in mind, It Gets Better launches Pride Village today, a fundraising Minecraft build event, set in everyone’s favorite virtual, blocky world. The project includes over 35 content creators and communities across several Twitch channels, and looks to raise vital funds to support, celebrate, and empower queer youth.

Pride Village is part of the fifth annual It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience, a virtual celebration of pride that offers the queer community a safe space to fly their colors. For those that might not be able to attend in-person pride events throughout the month of June, It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience extends an online invitation for all members of the queer community to express their individuality and identity in a safe way.

“Digital streaming platforms like Twitch are vital lifelines for LGBTQ+ youth, offering inclusive and affirming spaces to find community, which is so important to our work at It Gets Better,” says Brian Wenke, Executive Director of It Gets Better. “The Pride Village Minecraft relay presents a unique opportunity to experience what Pride means to content creators all over the world, and ultimately, offer LGBTQ+ youth a lasting digital world they can visit anytime.”

The Minecraft building event also serves as a fundraiser to support It Gets Better, and all funds raised up to $50k throughout Pride Month will be matched by a donation from the much-loved brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics. Since It Gets Better launched its Twitch ambassador and charity streaming programs three years ago, creators have raised over $160k in support of LGBTQ+ youth, proving that the online space can always be used for good.

Gaming offers a safe haven for those who might not feel supported or accepted in their day-to-day lives, and so it comes as no surprise that Minecraft is being used as a creative, collaborative space for queer creators and communities to build a virtual home for Pride Month. If you want to check it out, there’s a full list of creators taking part and you can support directly by visiting the official Tiltify donation page. The event culminates in a grand finale where Pride Village will be unveiled on the official It Gets Better Twitch channel on June 13.