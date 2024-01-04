Mother Project plans 30th-anniversary new-Ness with Hobonichi

As we enter a brand new year packed with iconic Nintendo releases – both that we’re expecting, and that will come as a surprise – things are already building up. For instance, the Hobonichi Mother Project has announced some plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mother 2.

The Hobonichi Mother X account posted a Happy New Year message, stating that 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Mother 2, and due to this, the project is preparing ‘various plans’ so we can enjoy the year together. Please keep your expectations in check, but note that something is happening.

Nintendo first released Mother 2: Gieg Strikes Back way back in 1994, and the game garnered a cult following after the success of Mother – you may know the games as EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings as they were called outside Japan.

Hobonichi plans ‘a lot of fun’ in 2024, with anniversary goods, events ‘that have never been done before’, collaborations, and… measuring sticks? We assume this means rulers, to go with the range of Mother-themed stationery that Hobonichi makes. All information pertaining to whatever goes on will be announced via the Hobonichi Mother Project’s X account and newsletter.

If you’ve not heard of it before, the Hobonichi Mother Project celebrates the games, despite them being forgotten by Nintendo and left behind while everything else gets a remake and remaster.

What we’re probably getting is a new range of merchandise – likely including the aforementioned stationery – but perhaps including clothing, plushies, or statues. There’s already a range by Hobonichi which you can check out here and here, including snazzy diaries and some t-shirts, among other things. There is… however… a teeny, tiny, chance that this prefaces an announcement from Nintendo themselves about a new game – but please, let us not get frantic about it.

In the meantime, you can find EarthBound as part of Nintendo Switch Online’s library. Then, you can try some Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, and see which the best Nintendo Switch console is if you need an upgrade.