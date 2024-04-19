Nothing has been busy this week, the brand just launched its latest premium earbuds, the Nothing Ear and Ear (a), while simultaneously pushing the latest Nothing OS update, version 2.5.5, to the Nothing Phone (2).

The newly released Nothing Phone (2a) already received the update, including camera improvements, bug fixes, and the April security patch, but the Nothing Phone (2) update included a bit of a surprise – integrating Nothing OS with Open AI’s ChatGPT service.

With the update installed, Nothing Phone (2) users can add a ChatGPT widget to their home screen that quickly launches the ChatGPT app in different modes. In addition, the screenshot and clipboard functions get a new button that can directly paste the content into a new ChatGPT conversation. It’s no real surprise to see Nothing integrate new AI functions, with the Android company keen to compete with the fresh AI possibilities of other brand’s products, including the best Samsung phones and Google Pixel phones.

With the new Nothing Ear and Ear (2) earbuds paired, the update will allow users to quick-launch a voice conversation with ChatGPT using a gesture. At present, it won’t work with older Nothing and CMF earbuds, but Nothing says it’s working on that, too.

This update isn’t just about ChatGPT, though, there are plenty of other things to get excited about. The camera now supports shooting in Ultra XDR mode, there’s a new RAM booster function, and ring mode is now available via the quick settings for easy audio management. There’s also a new recorder widget and a battery widget to help monitor your power use.

That’s great for the Phone (2), but what about other Nothing phones? Don’t fret, the ChatGPT integration is also coming to the Nothing Phone (1) and (2a) later this month. The Nothing phone lineup includes some great options for gaming on a budget, but if you want to make sure you’re getting the most for your money, check out our guide to the best budget gaming phones.