Is there an Ocarina of Time Switch port?

An Ocarina of Time Switch port is highly demanded and for good reason. Writers regularly pump out lists covering the best games of all time. We’ve got enough of them here! If you search, you might find that a particular legendary adventure regularly haunts those elusive top spots. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a groundbreaking game, and today still remains a masterpiece in action adventure with a story that stands the test of time.

Before we gallop on horseback through the rest of this piece, be sure to check out our many great articles covering the best games on Nintendo systems.

Let’s use the lens of truth and reveal the rest of our Ocarina of Time Switch guide.

Is Ocarina of Time on Switch?

Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. Ocarina of Time is not available to buy. Instead, it’s playable as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Is Ocarina of Time on Switch Online?

Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is playable through the Nintendo Switch Online service. However, Nintendo 64 games are not a part of the regular Nintendo Switch Online tier. Instead the system is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This service includes Nintendo 64, Sega Mega Drive (or Genesis), and Game Boy Advance titles.

How do I play Ocarina of Time on Switch?

To play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on your Nintendo Switch, you must be a member of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. This is an additional – and more expensive – tier of Nintendo Switch Online that gives you access to Nintendo 64 games. To subscribe to this service and play the Ocarina of Time Switch, follow these steps:

Turn on your Switch

On the home screen, open the Nintendo Switch Online tab

Scroll down to the Membership Options & Support tab

In this menu, renew or change your membership to include the Expansion Pack service

Now you have access to the Nintendo Switch Online N64 titles

Open the Nintendo eShop

Scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online tab

Scroll down to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online icon

Download the app

Open the app

Enjoy Ocarina of Time and many other Nintendo 64 games!

Is Ocarina of Time 3DS on Switch?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D is not currently on Nintendo Switch. A 3DS remaster of the original Ocarina of Time Nintendo 64 game, developer Grezzo adds upscaled models, quality of life improvements, and full 3D support to the title. However, the 3D functionality is only possible on a Nintendo 3DS system. 3DS titles like Miitopia are available on the Nintendo Switch, so it’s possible, but currently, Ocarina of Time 3DS is stuck on the 3D handheld system.

That's all for our Ocarina of Time Switch guide, folks, so we hope you are exploring Hyrule as you read this.