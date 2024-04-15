Over a year since the game’s initial release on other platforms, we finally have a One Piece Odyssey Switch release date. Set sail with the Straw Hat Crew in the Deluxe Edition of this new original One Piece story.

One Piece Odyssey launched on other platforms in January 2023, commemorating the shonen franchise’s 25th anniversary in style. While there’s already a plethora of One Piece games on Switch and mobile to pick up and enjoy, Odyssey stands out with its brand-new story, characters, and monsters, all of which were designed in collaboration with the series’ author Eiichiro Oda.

The story follows Luffy and the gang as a storm leaves them stranded on the mysterious island of Waford, where they cross paths with two locals who deprive them of their powers. The storyline bounces between new content and flashbacks to classic adventures, so there are bound to be some nostalgic moments. Check out our sister site The Loadout’s One Piece Odyssey PS5 review to learn more.

The Nintendo Switch version of One Piece Odyssey also includes previous DLC content and costumes from the Deluxe Edition. Clear the main game to experience the Reunion of Memories post-game content, all while dressed in Traveling or City of Water outfits.

When is the One Piece Odyssey Switch release date?

One Piece Odyssey sails onto the Switch on July 26, 2024. Take turns playing as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and more as you experience this unique RPG with a gum-gum twist!

That’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Odyssey Switch release date. If you prefer your devil fruits to be a little blockier, check out our guide to the best Roblox One Piece games. Alternatively, grab some freebies from our A One Piece Game codes guide.