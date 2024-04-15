We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Sail into shenanigans with the One Piece Odyssey Switch release date

The One Piece Odyssey Switch release date is finally here and the game is cruising onto the console packed with bonus costumes and modes.

One Piece Odyssey Switch release date: Luffy, Sanji, and Tony Tony Chopper outlined in white and pasted on a slightly blurred, zoomed-in piece of OPOD key art
Over a year since the game’s initial release on other platforms, we finally have a One Piece Odyssey Switch release date. Set sail with the Straw Hat Crew in the Deluxe Edition of this new original One Piece story.

One Piece Odyssey launched on other platforms in January 2023, commemorating the shonen franchise’s 25th anniversary in style. While there’s already a plethora of One Piece games on Switch and mobile to pick up and enjoy, Odyssey stands out with its brand-new story, characters, and monsters, all of which were designed in collaboration with the series’ author Eiichiro Oda.

The story follows Luffy and the gang as a storm leaves them stranded on the mysterious island of Waford, where they cross paths with two locals who deprive them of their powers. The storyline bounces between new content and flashbacks to classic adventures, so there are bound to be some nostalgic moments. Check out our sister site The Loadout’s One Piece Odyssey PS5 review to learn more.

The Nintendo Switch version of One Piece Odyssey also includes previous DLC content and costumes from the Deluxe Edition. Clear the main game to experience the Reunion of Memories post-game content, all while dressed in Traveling or City of Water outfits.

When is the One Piece Odyssey Switch release date?

One Piece Odyssey sails onto the Switch on July 26, 2024. Take turns playing as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and more as you experience this unique RPG with a gum-gum twist!

That’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Odyssey Switch release date. If you prefer your devil fruits to be a little blockier, check out our guide to the best Roblox One Piece games. Alternatively, grab some freebies from our A One Piece Game codes guide.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.