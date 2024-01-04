Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door release date speculation

It feels like fans have waited a thousand years for a remaster, but the Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door release date for Switch is actually, really, here.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door release date: A paper version of Mario and a small Yoshi walk through a villag
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 

Pinch me, I must be asleep. I had this strange dream that Nintendo announced a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, one of the best games on the GameCube and the pinnacle of the Paper Mario series. Sorry, hang on… it IS real, and the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door release date is in sight. Our list of the best Switch RPGs is about to get a shake-up.

A sequel to Paper Mario for the N64, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a turn-based RPG with a colorful cast of characters, fantastic gameplay all about timing your attacks, and some of the best writing that Mario has ever uttered. A gem on the GameCube, this remaster is a welcome one, as Nintendo has never released the game on any other system, and used copies are set to cost you a mighty heap of coins nowadays.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door release date speculation

Nintendo is currently listing Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch with a 2024 release date. We hope to get more specific details in the near future.

Is there a Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door trailer?

Oh yeah, get a peek at Paper Mario, Goombella, Bobbery, and the rest of the gang in glorious HD with the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

There you go, folks, that’s all we have on the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door release date… for now. If you want something to play today, be sure to check out our guide to the best Mario games next.

