Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is still peak turn-based Mario

Last year, with the release of the Super Mario RPG remake, I said “This is the one we’ve all been waiting for.” Perhaps I should have held my breath. While that game might have been a well-warranted update of Mario’s first RPG outing, this is the true cult classic of the mustachioed plumber’s turn-based forays. Yes, folks, it’s almost time for the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake.

For those who don’t know, this second game in the Paper Mario series first arrived back in 2004 to universal praise from critics and gamers alike. All these years later, many regard it as the best Paper Mario game, setting a high bar that later installments could never quite match up to. Fans have been clamoring for a remake, a remaster, or just any way to play the game outside of picking up a second-hand GameCube and extortionately priced copy of the original game for years now. After a long wait, Nintendo finally said “Okay, go on then”.

Despite the clear separation between Mario’s RPG games and his platformers, Paper Mario: TTYD starts on a pretty familiar footing, even for those who didn’t play the original. Yes, Princess Peach is in trouble, again. After traveling to the appropriately named Rogueport, a town that holds many secrets quite literally under the surface, the Mushroom Kingdom royal runs into trouble when she discovers a magic box that only opens for the pure of heart.

Of course, you don’t get much purer than Peach, so the thing bursts open and she disappears in a flash. Fortunately, she somehow manages to send a letter to Mario shortly after, asking him to come to Rogueport to help in her hunt for a legendary treasure. That’s where our quest begins, with our plumber pal making the trip to the game’s hub world before bumping into his first of many in-game partners, Goombella. Together, the two set off to discover the mystery of the underground Thousand-Year Door and the Crystal Stars required to open it. If there’s anything Mario loves doing, it’s collecting stars.

While the set-up might feel similar, the execution is what makes Paper Mario: TTYD stand out from the crowd. This is a game with its tongue firmly in its cheek. Mario’s lifelong enemies, like Goombas and Koopas, come as friends and foes in Roguetown and beyond, with some teaming up with the man who would usually stomp them and move along in the quest to find the Crystal Stars. It’s easily one of the funniest Mario games, with the ever-growing cast of characters cracking wise and developing an enigmatic group dynamic that befits the journey.

While there are plenty of things that make Paper Mario: TTYD a magical experience, the innovative turn-based combat mechanics always made me crave another replay when I was a kid. I’m glad to report that battling feels just as engaging as it did back then, proving once again that the series should have stuck to its guns rather than continuing to experiment with the formula in future sequels. Don’t even talk to me about Paper Mario: Sticker Star.

As is the case for many of Mario’s turn-based escapades, Paper Mario: TTYD employs the Action Command mechanic when facing enemies. This means that you get a boost from hitting the A button at just the right time when jump attacking, while also offering a way to guard against an enemy if you tap the same button just before they make a connection. It’s a little thing, and it can be an annoying little thing if you don’t get the timing right, but it means you can’t just mindlessly select attacks and watch it all unfold until you steamroll a few unfriendly Goombas.

While Action Commands are pretty commonplace for RPG Mario games, the audience mechanic is something entirely different from anything we’d seen at the time of the game’s original 2004 release. Every time you break into a battle, Mario, his partner, and the enemies, all take to a stage before a live audience. You can appeal to this audience directly or impress them by acing an Action Command. The more on-side the crowd is, the more star points you amass, giving you the chance to perform a special move.

These mechanics, plus the stage backdrops for each battle, add to the captivating nature of Paper Mario: TTYD. All these years later, it still feels unique in its approach, and while the visuals give big Saturday morning cartoon vibes, the battles have a surprising amount of depth. Nowhere is that more true than in boss battles, which feel like a real spectacle when taking place before a crowd of Mario super-fans – and haters, in some instances – and get progressively more creative and outlandish as you glide like a paper plane through the game.

Exploration is as much fun as it was in the original, too, with Mario bounding and hammer-smashing his way around a variety of locations unique to the game. After visiting Rogueport, it’s off to Petalburg to find the first Crystal Star, then things just get wilder and wackier as you progress. Of the areas I’ve traversed so far, Hooktail’s Castle benefits most from the visual glow-up, but they all benefit from the polish. I can’t wait to finish writing this preview so I can keep on adventuring, finding familiar settings with a new sense of definition.

If you’re reading this as a fan of the original, at this point, you’re probably wondering what’s new. Well, admittedly, not much, at least not in the early chapters I’ve experienced. This is a like-for-like remake, after all. However, as I’ve already alluded to, the fresh lick of paint captures the style of the original without losing any of the charm. Everything seems a little more vivid than the 2004 version, especially on my OLED Switch, and it’s all for the better.

All-in-all, if you’re one of the many looking forward to the release of the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake, you’ve got good reason to be. It’s gearing up to be a faithful retelling of the original iconic story, complete with all the characters, mechanics, and one-liners you know and love. If recent interpretations of the Paper Mario formula have left you feeling a little disappointed, this game is the perfect reminder of why so many of us still have faith whenever Nintendo announces a new Paper Mario game. If only they could be all as incredible as this one.

There you have it, our Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door preview. We'll have a full review closer to the May 23 release date, so keep an eye out for that.