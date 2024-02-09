We’re hiring! Pocket Tactics is searching for a new staff writer

If you’ve ever dreamt about covering your favorite mobile and Switch games and hardware for a living, now’s your chance! Network N Media is looking to hire a new staff writer to expand the core Pocket Tactics team.

Since relaunching in March of 2020, we’ve rapidly become the number one place to go for mobile and Switch gamers – and we’re only getting bigger and better. As such, we’re looking for a writer full of pizzazz with a love for mobile and Switch gaming, who can create engaging guides, news, reviews, and other content tailored to our audience.

If that sounds like you, check out the full criteria below:

Staff Writer – Pocket Tactics

Role: Staff Writer, Pocket Tactics

Location: Bath or fully remote (Within the UK)

Closing Date: 23rd February 2024 (we reserve the right to close this vacancy earlier should we receive a sufficient number of applications)

Type: Full-time

Salary: £26,131

Apply here!

The role

Pocket Tactics’ mission is to fill gamers in on all the amazing titles that they can take with them anywhere. If you can traverse Genshin Impact’s Mondstadt with your eyes closed, enjoy a bit of blocky fun in Roblox, know all about the specs on the latest iPhone, or can recite all 1,000+ Pokémon with ease, we need you!

We’re on the lookout for a staff writer to join the friendly, hard-working team behind the world’s biggest mobile and Switch games website. We need people who are enthusiastic about all things portable, as you’ll spend your days writing high-quality guides, news, reviews, and features about Genshin Impact, Roblox, and Pokémon, as well as all of the latest gacha games, AAA Switch titles, portable hardware, and much, much more.

You will be responsible for:

Daily content creation, with a focus on guides and news writing

Other content creation tasks, including reviews, features, and opinion pieces

Ensuring consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Ensuring content is optimised for audience growth and discovery, and adhering to Network N Media processes and SEO best practices

Uploading stories to our proprietary content management system

Posting published stories to social media platforms

Attending and reporting on industry events

Conducting interviews and interview transcription

Maintaining a keen eye on industry developments and competitors

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, etc.

Ensuring content is optimised for audience growth and discovery, and developing an awareness of best practices to facilitate this

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, Slack, etc.

Other tasks as requested by the Editor

You will ideally have:

The capacity to infuse writing with personality while meeting tight deadlines

A keen interest in mobile and Switch gaming, knowledge of Hoyoverse games, Roblox, and portable hardware/phones is a massive plus

Experience writing and pitching articles

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management, etc.

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

Previous CMS experience

You will have to:

Be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a cover letter that includes a relevant writing sample, and a CV.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of two days per week in Bath head office) or remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About Network N Media

We’re a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We’re based in Bath but are open to taking-on remote employees within the UK too.