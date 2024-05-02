We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Honor races the Porsche Design Magic6 RSR to the global market

The Porsche Design variant of Honor's Magic6 flagship has more to offer than just a fancy design and high price, and it's going global.

With the Porsche Design Honor Magic6 RSR launch taking place in China back in March, the fanciest Honor flagship is making its way to Europe, too. It’s not just a luxurious sportscar-inspired design that this model brings to the table, though. It has fully maxed-out specs along with improvements to the display and camera system.

The phone comes in one variant, with 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM, so obviously it doesn’t come cheap, but then again, it does have a Porsche logo on it. In the UK it’ll set you back £1599, which is surprisingly reasonable, considering the specifications.

It’s based on the Honor Magic6 Pro, one of the best 5G phones around, and the two devices share most of the same specifications. That means you get a mammoth 5,600 mAh silicon-carbon battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and three extremely capable cameras on the rear.

One of the big changes with the RSR is that it has a dual-layer tandem OLED display. This is the first time we’ve seen one on a smartphone, and essentially, it means it can achieve a dazzlingly bright output of up to 5,000 nits without sacrificing longevity. Honor says it’ll last up to 600 times longer than a standard OLED panel.

The other change is with the cameras. The RSR uses LiDAR autofocus, rather than laser autofocus, to achieve faster and more accurate focus tracking of subjects. Honor has also tuned the main sensor to deliver a wider dynamic range than the Pro model.

The phone is available in two colorways, both inspired by Porsche paint jobs. Agate Grey is a subtle matte finish, just like the one we saw on the Magic V2 RSR, while Frozen Berry is an ultra-glossy pinkish-purple number.

If you’re keen on Honor’s latest luxury handset, it’s available to order now in the UK from Honor’s website, and it’ll be making its way to other European markets imminently. If it’s a bit expensive for your tastes, then why not check out our guide to the best budget gaming phones instead?

