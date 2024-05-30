Realme’s GT series aims to deliver flagship-level specs at more affordable prices, and in the past, we’ve seen excellent gaming performance, beautiful displays, and incredibly fast charging from these models. For the last couple of years, we’ve seen Realme pull back from the international markets, possibly due to the same patent complications with Nokia that saw many BBK brands scaling back operations.

Now, that’s set to change. Realme founder and CEO, Sky Li, told Forbes that the two-year hiatus ends with the GT 6, which is launching in Europe, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and other regions in June 2024. This time around, Realme is hoping its AI innovations give it the edge over the best 5G phones on the market.

“Realme aims to make AI technology accessible to everyone,” Sky Li told Forbes. We don’t know exactly what AI features the GT 6 will offer just yet, but Li’s comments may give us some insight into what to expect. He said, “AI imaging, voice, and interaction will be the three major trends in the future development of AI.”

Sounds to me like we should expect similar features to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel flagships. If that’s the case, it’s not groundbreaking stuff, but it’s likely to be the lowest-priced entry point to such features so far.

Otherwise, we’re expecting the GT 6 to launch as a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6 that arrived in China earlier this month. This means it’ll pack a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It’ll have a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, along with a 5,500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

We're excited to see what the GT 6 brings to the table on the software side, but while we wait, why not check out the best controllers for mobile gaming? And if you want to see how the Realme GT 6 specs compare to the competition, take a look at our guide to the best gaming phones.