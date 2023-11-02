Super Mario RPG looks to be everything we want in a remake

This is the one we’ve been waiting for. Mario fans. RPG fans. Mario RPG fans. Yes, it’s the remake of the original Super Mario RPG. That iconic collaboration between Nintendo and Square that we old-schoolers have been pining for a remake of, or even just a port of, for years now. Well, it’s nearly here, and it’s almost everything you could ask for.

In terms of what fans of the original can expect, this isn’t a dramatic upheaval. It’s almost a like-for-like upgrade of the 1996 experience with enhancements to the gameplay, graphics, and sound. That said, there is the option to go old school with the soundtrack if you’re feeling a little nostalgic, though, much like Spyro Reignited Trilogy, the musical rework is impressive and reveals even more depth to the gloriously hummable compositions.

If you didn’t play the original, good, because otherwise there’s very little I can tell you in this preview that you don’t already know. This Mario adventure starts where they usually end, with our favorite mustachioed plumber attempting to save Princess Peach from Bowser in the Koopa King’s lair. Then, the formula changes, or at least the formula as it was in 1996. Exor, a strange sentient sword antagonist, impales the castle, takes the princess for himself, and boots out the boys. This unusual big bad also destroys Bowser’s castle bridge, forcing you on a roundabout quest to save Peach.

Following the invasion of this new nemesis and his team of Smithy Gang underlings, you take off with Mario to take ‘em out Jumpman-style. As it turns out, the only way to defeat Exor is to gather the Star Pieces alongside a crew of Mushroom Kingdom characters and some unfamiliar faces. Mallow is my favorite of the bunch, with an endearing naivety that reminds me of Final Fantasy IX’s Vivi, without the existential pondering.

If you’ve played any sort of Mario RPG over the years, whether it be Paper Mario or the GBA Mario & Luigi titles, the action RPG gameplay should come quite naturally. Select a move, regular or special, and then tap the A button just before it lands for a cheeky boost thanks to the Action Command system. We love a cheeky boost. You can also deflect attacks by tapping A right before they land, giving you a reason to pay attention throughout the battles rather than just clicking the same attack option repeatedly and waiting for your promised experience points.

There are, of course, special attacks too, with Geno’s powerful beam my personal favorite of the bunch I’ve experienced so far. These special attacks also sit without the Action Command system, so you feel a little sense of achievement if you can press the A button in time and make them as potent as possible. With how engaging the Action Command system is, it’s no wonder that almost all the best Mario RPG titles since have co-opted the mechanic to great effect.

One of the highlights of the original game was the boss battles, and they feel great here too. It’s classic Square, latterly Square Enix, in that there’s a gimmick or weakness to each boss that feels rewarding to uncover. We won’t spoil too much, but if you’re a fan of a beautifully sculpted difficulty curve, you can look forward to that in this adventure.

Exploring the world of Super Mario RPG is better than ever thanks to its colorful redesign, with areas like the Forest Maze and Pipe Vault feeling incredibly atmospheric. Forest Maze is especially dazzling, with a strange purple haze floating to create a sense of danger and mystery. Mario feels great to control as you explore, too, and considering one of my biggest complaints about the last Mario RPG outing, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, is how stiff he feels in the overworld, it’s a joy to feel almost as if you’re playing a 3D Mario platformer outside of the RPG battles. It’s not quite as freewheeling as Super Mario 64, but it still rings true to the energetic spirit of Nintendo’s beloved mascot.

In terms of visuals, the experience looks much crisper with modern graphics. However, for some reason, Mario seems a little strange to me. This isn’t the case with the full cast, Bowser, Peach, and Toad all look quite normal, while Geno, a Super Mario RPG original character, is the biggest glow-up of the bunch. Mario, on the other hand, looks like he’s been victim to a Thwomp squashing. This is pretty subjective, though, and I’m sure large parts of the community shall accept Chibi Mario with open arms.

So, with all I’ve played so far, Super Mario RPG seems to be everything that so many of us have been asking for. It’s a finely polished remake of a fantastic game that doesn’t try to shoehorn in too many new ideas, giving a new generation a way of finding out why so many of us have a special place in our hearts for the original 1996 release. Of course, we’ll have a full review closer to the time of release, but for now, be content knowing that this a game you can very much look forward to playing.

There you have it, our little Super Mario RPG preview before the real deal arrives on November 17. For more on the latest titles from Nintendo, check out our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review and WarioWare: Move It! review.