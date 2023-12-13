Win a Tears of the Kingdom Switch case with our Advent Calendar!

The Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar is back for another amazing holiday giveaway! This week gives you the chance to win one of three Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch travel cases from Nacon so that you can take your console with you in style this holiday season.

This case can fit a Nintendo Switch, a Switch Lite, or a Switch OLED model with extra room for five game cartridges, so you won’t be without your favorite titles while on a long road trip or during your holiday downtime. It also has an adjustable stand so your console never needs to leave the case.

We’re now halfway through the Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar, so make sure you also enter our Persona giveaway and check back each Wednesday for a new competition to enter!

This giveaway is only open to entrants in the UK! But be sure to check back throughout the month for giveaways that are open worldwide. Make sure you also check out our terms and conditions.

PT – Tears of the Kingdom case giveaway UK



