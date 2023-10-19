Network N Media is hiring an editor for The Loadout

Good news, Network N Media is hiring an editor over at The Loadout, and it could be you! Applications are open now for a candidate to help steer The Loadout to success. As editor, you’ll lead a delightful team of staff for a site focusing on console gaming, producing plenty of guides, news, reviews, and more every day.

So, if you’re excited by Xbox and passionate about PlayStation, check out more information on the ins and outs of daily editor life in the full job listing below. The closing date is only a few days away, so put pen to paper, get those applications in on time, and join us here at Network N Media.

Here’s everything you need to know about the role.

Editor – The Loadout

Role: Editor, The Loadout

Location: Fully remote (within the UK) or hybrid

Closing date: 31st October 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: £42,000

Apply here!

The role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and manager to spearhead The Loadout, an exciting Network N Media brand focused on console gaming. You’ll get to manage and develop our talented team of in-house writers; expand and manage our existing pool of freelance writers; ensure all published content is of the highest quality; develop and execute editorial strategies to grow the site; commission work using a freelance budget; and ensure that The Loadout is the preferred destination for console gaming fans.

You’ll coordinate your team across major releases and events, provide regular Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content feedback, represent The Loadout at external events, plan and manage content pyramids, build and maintain key relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers and publishers, and experiment with new content strategies to drive authority of the site and tap into important audiences.

You’ll get to work for one of the fastest growing media businesses in the UK and US, in the ever evolving and exciting world of gaming, technology, and geek culture. We have huge ambitions for The Loadout, and we’re looking for someone who is keen to take ownership of the role and spearhead the brand’s growth in a fast-paced and competitive market.

This is the perfect role for an experienced editor who’s looking to take on a fresh challenge.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high-quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines

Writing evergreen content, including buyers guides, and reviews

Writing news to drive authority of site and maximize Google News and Discover opportunities

Developing, executing, and optimizing editorial strategies to grow the monthly userbase and pageviews of the website

Working with Group Editor and senior leadership team to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content

Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen and e-commerce content, and working with the e-commerce team to achieve this

Managing The Loadout staff writers, ensuring that they are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated

Ensuring team members are trained and kept up to date on SEO best practices and internal process changes

Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings

Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers

Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes

Improving the standing of The Loadout in the eyes of both its audience and the industry, through quality content, networking, and outreach

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publishers

Representing The Loadout and Network N Media at industry events

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Group Editor or senior leadership team

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviors): ​

Some experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or tech brands

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a tech or gaming-focused publication

Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for consoles and console gaming (especially PlayStation and Xbox titles)

Ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends

Experience in optimising content for discoverability best practices, across both organic search rankings and Google News

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Committed to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning etc

A track record of having grown an online audience

Previous experience managing a team or freelancers

Inclusive leadership style

Established contacts book across the gaming industries

A proactive work ethic, with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a cover letter and a CV. Your cover letter must include samples or links to previous work which demonstrate your writing style.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach, and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity, and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

​28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

​Celebration Leave – A day off to celebrate your birthday, or another special annual event that’s personal to you

​Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

​Auto-enrolment pension

​Employee Assistance Programme

​Techscheme

​Cyclescheme

​Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

Discounted gift card scheme

About us

Network N Media is one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and US, and owns several world-class brands including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, PCGameBenchmark, and The Digital Fix. We’re an ambitious and friendly company that celebrates passion, expertise, and nerdiness.

Everyone at Network N Media wishes you luck with your application and we look forward to meeting the new editor for the Loadout. Time to get cracking!