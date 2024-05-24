Dude, it’s official, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed editions are on their way to the Switch. Following the box office success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the upcoming, super rad, 3D brawler/platformer from Outright Games will deliver fully loaded Deluxe and Collector’s editions specifically for release on both the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed looks to release sometime later this year, and with the Switch and PS5 games comes a totally tubular opportunity for fans to get their hands, or… paws (what are turtle hands called?) on some really cool gear. If you’re a lifelong fan of the heroes in a half shell like us, and already got your hands on the TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, you likely want to know how to snap up these new collectibles.

The Deluxe and Collector’s editions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed feature a bunch of TMNT-themed goodies, including a radical artbook and an assortment of pin badges in both editions, with the Deluxe variant also coming with four themed keychains and a unique Steelbook cover. The Collector’s edition is jam-packed with access to the season pass for even more post-launch content, as well as an awesome pizza van figurine, a gnarly LED pizza sign, and much, much more.

The Deluxe edition retails for £54.99/$59.99, and the Collector’s edition sets you back £219.99/$199.99. But you’ll be able to wreak some mutant mayhem in New York City, playing as the two brothers in solo or two-player co-op mode, where you can flex your unique ninja skills to restore harmony and keep the peace between the newly formed human-mutant relationship.

You can pre-order Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed on Nintendo Switch as well as all other gaming platforms, and save up for some bodacious goodies if you want to get your hands on these exclusive editions. If you just can’t wait, check out our picks of the best platformer games and the best fighting games on Switch to satiate your pizza-lovin’ appetites, dudes.