Witchbrook mixes the life simulation elements we love from Stardew Valley with a hefty dose of magic, letting you enroll in wizarding school, learn spells, make friends, and even find a date for wizarding prom. While information is pretty thin on the ground right now, we know the developer is working hard. So, what do we know about the Witchbrook release date?

Chucklefish hasn’t given us much information to go on, simply saying it’s hard at work and Witchbrook will be available when it is ready. The developer wants to combat crunch and fiercely believes that happy developers make better games. We’re inclined to agree, so while Witchbrook may be taking a little while to get here, it means it will likely be well worth the wait when it’s finally in our hands. You can check out the Witchbrook website for a few extra details.

Witchbrook release date speculation

Witchbrook currently has no solid release date, but the developer is hard at work. We hope to update you with a date as soon as the information becomes available.

For now, the latest update from the developer arrived on January 26, 2023, from the official Twitter account, and revealed that it’s “still developing, full steam ahead!”

What platforms will Witchbrook release on?

Witchbrook is available to wishlist on Steam now, and will likely release on that platform first. Though, if Stardew Valley is anything to go by, we can expect this on most modern consoles, and definitely expect to be playing Witchbrook on our Nintendo Switch.

We really wish we had more information, but that’s all we have on Witchbrook for now. If you want to have a look at some games that we have a date for, be sure to check our list of the best new Switch games to make the most of games in the coming months.