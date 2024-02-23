Journey through history in Age of Empires Mobile

Age of Empires Mobile brings the legendary franchise to mobile platforms soon, letting us take our conquests on the go, with pre-registration open now.

Age of Empires mobile: official artwork showing leaders of different cultures in the game
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Age of Empires Mobile 

Build an empire and create sprawling civilizations in Age of Empires Mobile, coming soon. Now, we can play our strategic battles anywhere we want, against fellow players or AI-controlled legions.

World’s Edge, creator of the genre-defining history game, team up with TiMi Studio Group to bring the game to Android and iOS. It’s in good hands, as TiMi is behind Pokémon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile.

Testing is due to start soon, so we recommend you pre-register on the official Age of Empires Mobile site to get all the news as soon as it comes out. Those who do pre-register can get some excellent goodies to use in-game once milestones are met, like building materials, speed-up tokens, coins, and recruitment tokens.

The mobile game is a new chapter for the franchise, made specifically for mobile play while bringing back beloved existing elements and adding fresh features. Both PVP and PVE modes are present in the game.

YouTube Thumbnail

The real question is, which civilizations can you choose to rule, and which legendary historical leaders are available? You can choose King Arthur, Charlemagne, and Queen of Shiba, among plenty of other key figures, and pick from settings like the Byzantines, Romans, French, and Chinese. Each setting and leader has its own skills, so you can mix and match with different synergies.

If you’re also a fan of history-based geography games, take a look at our Civilization VI tier list and see who we think are the best leaders.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.