Anime Fruit Simulator codes October 2023

What’s better than anime? Fruit. You heard me. Imagine watching someone slice up some bad guys while eating peach slices, what a life. Well, the latest hit Roblox game is here to fulfill both of those needs, so we’ve put together a berry handy list of Anime Fruit Simulator codes to help you pip your opponents at the post.

If you love Roblox and are always looking for fresh codes, be sure to also check out our other mango-nificent articles. They’re the cherry on top of our guides, and we always update them with the latest codes just in lime. Have a read of our guides covering Max Speed codes, Fly Race codes, Roblox But Every Second You Grow codes, Untitled Attack on Titan Codes, and Slime Tower Tycoon codes next.

New Anime Fruit Simulator codes

Here are the latest Anime Fruit Simulator codes:

New_Game??? – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) BUGFIXES – two times gems and two times coins for fifteen minutes.

– two times gems and two times coins for fifteen minutes. EGG-CELLENT! – easter fruit, two times gems, two times coins for fifteen minutes.

– easter fruit, two times gems, two times coins for fifteen minutes. OPTIMIZE – ten spins

– ten spins DUNGEONS! – fifteen spins

– fifteen spins AWAKENINGS! – fifteen spins

– fifteen spins FREEDRAGON! – fifteen spins

– fifteen spins SECRETFRUITS – 10k gems

– 10k gems 20MIL!!! – 30 spins and 20k gems

– 30 spins and 20k gems VALENTINE<3 – 25 spins and 5k gems

– 25 spins and 5k gems DRAGONRELEASE – 25 spins

– 25 spins 1kFollowing:O? – ten spins

– ten spins 50kMEMS?! – ten spins

– ten spins 20kMEMS – ten spins

– ten spins 10kLikesW!? – ten spins

– ten spins 5kLikes! – ten spins

– ten spins 1MIL! – ten spins

– ten spins IWantSpins:) – ten spins

– ten spins WelcomeToFruitSim – ten spins

– ten spins soundleakModeler – free spins and gems

– free spins and gems 2000Likes:O – free spins and gems

– free spins and gems 1000Likes!!! – free spins and gems

– free spins and gems 500Likes!!! – 25 spins, 5,000 gems, and 500k coins

– 25 spins, 5,000 gems, and 500k coins 200Likes:O – 15 spins, 2,000 gems, and 200k coins

– 15 spins, 2,000 gems, and 200k coins TWITTERgang! – ten spins, 1,500 gems, and 3k coins

– ten spins, 1,500 gems, and 3k coins triffyWscripter – nine spins, 500 gems, and 2,500 coins

– nine spins, 500 gems, and 2,500 coins FREETORI:O – 15 spins

– 15 spins ObtainDiscord – six spins, 1,500 gems, and 1,000 coins

Expired codes

RELEASE!W

100LIKES!<3

What are Anime Fruit Simulator codes?

Ready to give you a helping hand, Anime Fruit Simulator codes are a series of letters and numbers that form a code. These can be used within the Roblox game, and unlock a bunch of great rewards like spins, gems, and coins. The creator, Origin, normally releases them on the Anime Fruit Simulator Roblox page, or you can find them in Discord. The dev often releases them to coincide with an update, but be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date, and let us do all the research for you.

How do I redeem Anime Fruit Simulator codes?

Redeeming Anime Fruit Simulator codes is easy-peasy lemon-squeezy, just follow these instructions;

Open up Anime Fruit Simulator

Press the ‘code’ button on the bottom left of the screen

Input the code and press enter

Enjoy your rewards!

That's all we have for you today, and we're sure there will be a bunch of codes in the future, so check back regularly.