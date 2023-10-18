Roblox Ohio codes October 2023

Welcome to Ohio, a virtual paradise for criminals akin to Grand Theft Auto, except there’s no paying for the services of a sex worker in this Roblox experience. However, what you do need to do is survive. The cops are on your butt and are keen to bring you down, but with our Ohio codes guide, you can get all manner of things, so you don’t have to sing ‘I fought the law, and the law won.’

New Ohio codes

Here are all of the active Ohio codes:

HALLOWEEN – 5,000 cash and 1,000 candy (new!)

– 5,000 cash and 1,000 candy (new!) REAPER – 5,000 cash (new!)

– 5,000 cash (new!) 100 – Exclusive skin (new!)

– Exclusive skin (new!) POLICE – 5,000 Cash (new!)

– 5,000 Cash (new!) TACTICAL – 5000 cash (new!)

– 5000 cash (new!) MINE – 5000 cash (new!)

– 5000 cash (new!) GEM – 5,000 cash (new!)

– 5,000 cash (new!) FUTURE – $5,000 cash (new!)

– $5,000 cash (new!) MANSION – free cash (new!)

– free cash (new!) FIREWORK – 5,000 cash (new!)

– 5,000 cash (new!) TRADE – 5,000 cash (new!)

– 5,000 cash (new!) CARNIVAL – 5,000 cash

– 5,000 cash IGOTAGUN – m1911 pistol

– m1911 pistol TROLLAAGE – free paint

– free paint TOMAHAWK – tomahawk axe

– tomahawk axe PEPPERSPRAY – pepper spray

– pepper spray STOP – stop sign

– stop sign BURN – molotov cocktail

– molotov cocktail NINJA – free shuriken

– free shuriken ITSASIGN – free sign

– free sign TASER – taser weapon

Expired codes:

PINATA

10M

EMOTE

THXFOR10K

HOUSE

20M

JOBS

SKATE

STPATRICK

LUCKY

30M

NEWYEAROHIO

MERRYCHRISTMAS

OhioChristmas

Winter

OhioMoment

What are Ohio codes?

Ohio codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, DevvGames, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. Therefore, if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Ohio codes?

Redeeming Ohio codes is simple, you just have to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Ohio

Tap the phone button

Hit codes

Enter your code

Tap submit

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Ohio codes. For some less blocky criminal action, you can check out our picks for the best games like GTA on Nintendo Switch and mobile.