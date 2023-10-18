Roblox Ohio codes October 2023

With our Roblox Ohio codes list, you don’t have to worry about running short on cash or guns, so you can get all the gear you need to stick it to the man.

Ohio codes - a bunch of criminals in a black car speeding away from a bank
October 18, 2023: We checked for new Ohio codes

Welcome to Ohio, a virtual paradise for criminals akin to Grand Theft Auto, except there’s no paying for the services of a sex worker in this Roblox experience. However, what you do need to do is survive. The cops are on your butt and are keen to bring you down, but with our Ohio codes guide, you can get all manner of things, so you don’t have to sing ‘I fought the law, and the law won.’

New Ohio codes

Here are all of the active Ohio codes:

  • HALLOWEEN – 5,000 cash and 1,000 candy (new!)
  • REAPER – 5,000 cash (new!)
  • 100 – Exclusive skin (new!)
  • POLICE – 5,000 Cash (new!)
  • TACTICAL – 5000 cash (new!)
  • MINE – 5000 cash (new!)
  • GEM – 5,000 cash (new!)
  • FUTURE – $5,000 cash (new!)
  • MANSION – free cash (new!)
  • FIREWORK – 5,000 cash (new!)
  • TRADE – 5,000 cash (new!)
  • CARNIVAL – 5,000 cash
  • IGOTAGUN – m1911 pistol
  • TROLLAAGE – free paint
  • TOMAHAWK – tomahawk axe
  • PEPPERSPRAY – pepper spray
  • STOP – stop sign
  • BURN – molotov cocktail
  • NINJA – free shuriken
  • ITSASIGN – free sign
  • TASER – taser weapon

Expired codes:

  • PINATA
  • 10M
  • EMOTE
  • THXFOR10K
  • HOUSE
  • 20M
  • JOBS
  • SKATE
  • STPATRICK
  • LUCKY
  • 30M
  • NEWYEAROHIO
  • MERRYCHRISTMAS
  • OhioChristmas
  • Winter
  • OhioMoment

Ohio codes - three criminals stood near a car holding guns while a UFO flies overhead

What are Ohio codes?

Ohio codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, DevvGames, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. Therefore, if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Ohio codes?

Redeeming Ohio codes is simple, you just have to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Ohio
  • Tap the phone button
  • Hit codes
  • Enter your code
  • Tap submit
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Ohio codes. For some less blocky criminal action, you can check out our picks for the best games like GTA on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

