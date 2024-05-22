We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Feel the buzz of beekeeping with free Apico codes for Nintendo Switch

We’re buzzing about our giveaway of four free Apico codes on Nintendo Switch - head down below to see how to enter this sweet competition.

Apico giveaway - a worker surrounded by beehives and flowers
Apico 

This week we have a very sweet giveaway – we’ve got four Apico codes on Nintendo Switch for you to snap up. Find out how to enter below to be in with a chance of winning a US or EU code and start your new apiarist career.

TNgineers together with Whitethorn Games bring you a bee-guiling (sorry, I’ll stop now) beekeeping simulator in the shape of Apico, which now has a huge 4.0 update out for free on all platforms, including the nautical What Lies Beeneath and busy Hive of Industry updates. Take on a new journey corralling bees and breeding new species on a forest-filled island.

We’re giving away two US codes and two EU codes for Apico for Nintendo Switch. Enter below, and make sure to enter the correct competition for your region! Our giveaway runs from May 22 to May 29, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Scroll down to enter our competition, and read through our terms and conditions here for more information on how we run our giveaways. Good luck to all the bee enthusiasts out there!

We’re big fans of indie games like Apico on Switch, and we can recommend some excellent farm games if you want to continue working with animals… on your handheld device.

