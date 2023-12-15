While we on the PT crew love a big release game as much as the next person, there’s something truly special about indie games. Luckily, this year has seen some brilliant entries into the hall of the best indie games on Switch, full of stunning artwork, thoughtful stories, moving characters, and boundary-pushing gameplay. Dealing with heavy themes like loss, fear, environmental issues, and identity, these games not only prove that you don’t need a big label attached to you to show your worth, but you can resonate with people from all walks of life, regardless of whether you’re a tiny mouse, a green-thumbed witch, or a possessed lamb.

Now let’s take a look at the very best indie games on Switch 2023 that came out between 2022 and now!

Dredge

Fishing games are great, and Dredge is a fishing game, which makes it great. It’s also got some spooky goings-on in the background for you to discover as you catch a fresh haul, sell it, upgrade your boat, and head back out to more islands. Read our Dredge review here for a deeper look into this seafaring adventure.

Coffee Talk 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly

Following on from the cozy café talking simulator Coffee Talk comes Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. Head back to your late night café in Seattle and pour a cup for new and returning friends. Listen to their problems, improve your relationship with them, and offer solutions to the town’s mystical folk. Check out our Coffee Talk 2 review right here for our full thoughts.

ValiDate

ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area is a romantic visual novel about 13 struggling singles navigating their way through modern life. Facing the trudge through the dregs of capitalism, soul-sucking nine-to-five jobs, the transition into the uncertainty of mid-adulthood, and the harsh realities of hitting your 20s in the current day, ValiDate sees our roster of plucky playable characters find romance and embrace their individuality in this hectic world. With over 30 routes to choose from and plenty of stories to explore, it’s a truly heart-warming experience full of inclusivity and universally relatable themes.

Cult of the Lamb

Dubbed affectionately by James Stephanie Sterling as ‘a world of sh*t’, Cult of the Lamb is an adorably monstrous roguelike slash colony sim. You take the role of the cutest little possessed lamb in town, who was saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger. It’s now up to you to repay the debt by building a loyal following in his name – that’s right, you start your own cult, venture out into mysterious and monstrous regions, and build a loyal community of woodland worshippers as you spread your Word in pursuit of becoming the one true cult. Build your (very literal) flock, destroy the non-believers, and get your colony working like a well-oiled, poop-fuelled machine. Delightful! Check out our full thoughts in our Cult of the Lamb review.

The Spirit and the Mouse

The Spirit and the Mouse is a beautiful, emotive, narrative-driven adventure game that proves the best things really do come in small packages. Step into the tiny paws of a sweet little mouse, who only wishes to bring happiness to the humans around her. After accidentally absorbing the power of an electric spirit called Lumion, she’s tasked with helping the human inhabitants of her cozy, Parisian town, until she can collect enough happiness to send Lumion home. With thoughtful puzzles, heart-warming stories, and oodles of charm, it’s hard not to fall in love with this little gem. Check out our The Spirit and the Mouse review here!

Ooblets

Ooblets is a delightful farming, creature, and collection life sim that offers oodles of joy, all year round. With its vibrant colors, stylized art, silly-sounding words, and epic critter dance battles, it’s a truly wholesome, light-hearted experience that offers a whole heap of fun for anyone looking for some chill vibes after a hectic day. Ooble over to our Ooblets review to find out more.

Temtem

A massively multiplayer online RPG, Temtem is a vibrant creature collection bonanza that sends you off in search of adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago. Catch those terrific Temtems, battle other tamers, customize your home, and explore a dynamic online world full of fresh species and fun friends at every turn. If you need more convincing, check out our Temtem review where we refer to it as a ‘new monster-taming titan’.

Wylde Flowers

Wylde Flowers is a wonderfully witchy farming and life sim full of charismatic characters, chill vibes, and magic at every turn. You take the role of Tara, who moves to the countryside to help her grandma manage the farm in her old age. But grandma has some secrets that affect you too – you guessed it, you’re a witch! Tend to crops and animals, build friendships with the townsfolk, and cultivate your magic in this enchanting experience. To find out more, check out our Wylde Flowers interview and Wylde Flowers review.

Potion Permit

Permit yourself to enjoy a perfectly potent brew in Potion Permit, a brilliant blend of old-school JRPG topped with a sprinkling of intriguing puzzles and minigames to keep it fresh. Grab your briefcase as you move to Moonbury to take the role of their new chemist, tending to the townsfolk and nursing them back to health. In our Potion Permit review we describe it as carrying a ‘surprisingly poignant message about discrimination, generalization, and fear of change’ despite its cute and cozy exterior.

We Are OFK

A musical origin and interactive E.P., We Are OFK is a unique and experimental title about four friends dreaming, dating, and trying to scrape together enough to pay rent in Los Angeles. Describing itself as ‘a story of making art, what we risk, and what thrives for it’, We Are OFK is a visually beautiful, heartfelt, and relatable experience grounded in real life, and revolving around a truly loveable queer cast.

Apico

If you, like us, are fans of cosy management games and the great outdoors, then we reccommend you try the un-bee-lievably good Apico by Whitethorn Games. In Apico you try your hand at beekeeping and replenishing the isle’s waning natural flora and fauna by releasing new species into the wild, while building a flourishing workshop to make honey-flavoured products.

