Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7, 2024, confirmed that yes – we’re getting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Months worth of leaks have culminated in these announcements, ending our long wait for a new iPad with some snazzy fresh additions and upgrades. After some alleged delays, the new OLED iPad family releases this May.

Now, let’s take a look at what’s coming in the new iPad launch. Apple is to release two sizes of the iPad Air and the iPad Pro, including 11- and 13-inch models. There are accessories to go with them, and some updates to Apple’s best apps.

The new iPad Air has a larger screen, inspired by the iPad Pro range, as almost half of Apple’s users choose the larger size. This sounds good to us, as it gives us more room to draw and game. You can now find the front-facing camera on the landscape edge of the iPad, allowing for an easier orientation during your FaceTime calls, which sound excellent with upgraded speakers featuring twice the bass than before.

You can get the new model in light pastel blue, pastel purple, Space Grey, and Starlight – but what about what’s inside? The iPad Air comes with Apple’s M2 chip, enabling a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The new model is 50% faster than the previous iPad Air that uses the M1 chip. In terms of storage, you can choose from 128GB all the way up to 1TB options, starting at $599 for the 11-inch option, and $799 for the new 13-inch size.

We’re also getting a new iPad Pro. Two, actually, if you include both sizes – and this time, they’re ‘impossibly’ thin and light, both weighing under one pound. The 11-inch model is just 5.3mm deep, whereas the 13-inch model is 5.1. That’s thinner than the iPod Nano!

The new model comes in silver and black colorways, using 100% recycled aluminum – but that’s the boring stuff. What we’re here for, is the announcement that the next iPad Pro has an OLED screen – the first iPad to do so. You can snap up models starting with 256GB storage for $999 (11-inch) and $1299 (13-inch).

The iPad Pro uses two OLED panels, meaning the screen is super crisp and bright. Apple calls this the Tandem OLED screen. This upgrade does wonders for the stunning Ultra Retina XDR display featuring on both sizes of the iPad Pro, with 1,000 nits of brightness and nano-textured glass to lower screen glare.

The iPad Pro, strangely enough, features Apple’s new M4 chip. Though the M3 is in the new MacBook Air, it seems that the company went straight for the big one with the new iPads. On top of all this, there’s improved thermal performance, and the new model is an amazing four times faster than the previous iPad Pro.

To go along with these iPad models, there’s a new Magic Keyboard that’s thinner, lighter, and now includes a function row for adjusting brightness or music. That’s not all – there’s an ‘entirely new’ Apple Pencil – the Apple Pencil Pro – featuring innovative sensors to track more interactions, a tool palette, and an internal gyroscope to change the orientation of brushes and pencils while in creative suites.

Finally, get this – the 10th generation iPad is now down to $349, making it a more affordable price for an excellent tool. As for the new range, you can get your orders in right now for all of the above, with items releasing next week.

To go along with these exciting products, there are new updates coming to industry-leading Apple tools. Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro for iPad bring plenty of upgraded options for musicians and filmmakers alike, right from your iPad.

You can watch the full stream on YouTube here, or via Apple TV here to get more information about everything we listed above.

Well – that’s got us in the mood to buy some new iPad accessories, and if you can’t wait for the Apple Pencil Pro, here are our picks of the best stylus for iPad and iPhone.