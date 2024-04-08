The much anticipated new iPad launch, including the fresh iPad Pro and iPad Air, is apparently on for next month. Following months of rumors and leaks surrounding delays due to the new OLED screen technology, it looks like we finally have a date to look forward to, with Apple planning its biggest rejig to the iPad lineup in recent years.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the new iPad launch is coming on the week of May 6, with retailers receiving marketing materials following the reveal. While the iPad Pro and iPad Air are apparently the star attractions of the upcoming launch, Apple is reportedly also bringing out new versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to extend its first new offering of 2024 outside of the slightly underwhelming release of the Vision Pro.

The launch of the new iPad models comes ahead of the arrival of both iOS 18, Apple’s next major operating system update, and the iPhone 16. The release of iOS 18 is particularly important for Apple as it’s currently lagging behind brands like Samsung and Google Pixel in terms of AI functionality for smartphones and tablets, so we’re looking forward to finding out what the tech giant has to say when it reveals iOS 18 at WWDC 2024.

There is a slightly disappointing caveat to the news surrounding the new iPad launch, though. These new versions could be more expensive than some of us were expecting. Gurman didn’t suggest any exact price points in his latest report but pointed to the new OLED screens as the reason for the price hike. We won’t know for sure until the day of the new iPad launch, but if you’re looking to pick up a fresh iPad Pro or iPad Air, you might want to start saving now.

