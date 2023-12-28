Apple Watch sales ban temporarily paused

Apple has resumed selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 following a pause in the sales ban imposed by the ITC due to an Apple Watch patent dispute. The health company Masimo claims that Apple’s blood oxygen sensor steals from its design, but while Apple appeals the ruling, sales can resume.

Speaking to The Verge, Apple spokesperson Nikki Rothberg said that online sales are resuming at 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT on Thursday, December 28, while some physical Apple stores are already selling the wearable devices again. Apple can keep selling the watches while it waits for news from US Customs as to whether proposed changes to the wearables can sidestep any patent issues.

Rothberg continued by saying that “Apple’s teams have worked tirelessly over many years to develop technology that empowers users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features, and we are pleased the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has stayed the exclusion order while it considers our request to stay the order pending our full appeal.” According to The Verge, US Customs is expected to issue its verdict on January 12, 2024.

This comes after the White House passed on the opportunity to overrule the ITC decision regarding the patent, something Apple seemed hopeful would happen before Christmas. Apple preemptively removed its watches from sale while waiting to see if the Presidential Review Period would result in the lifting of the ban.

How it all plays out from here is anyone’s guess, but the Apple Watch sales ban is no longer an issue if you fancied any last-minute festive purchases. Check out our guide to the best smartwatches or our Apple Watch Series 9 review to see which one is the best for you.