The best smartwatches 2023

If you’re looking for something new to show off on your wrist, we have a list of the best smartwatches to help you out. Whether you’re looking for a fresh wearable packed with fitness features to track your exercise regimen, or just want a stylish accessory that offers more capabilities than just telling the time, we’ve got plenty of options to choose from before you make the big decision.

Here are the best smartwatches in 2023:

1. Apple Watch Series 9

The best smartwatch for Apple users.

Battery Li-Ion 308 mAh Display 1.9-inch LTPO OLED (484 x 396 pixels) Chipset Apple S9 Storage 64GB Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold

Pros

Seamless iOS connectivity

‘Double Tap’ gesture control

Powerful S9 processor

Cons

Disappointing battery life

Same design as previous models

If you own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the most obvious smartwatch accompaniment. Featuring a bright and detailed display, seamless connectivity with Apple’s suite of fitness, lifestyle, and safety features, and a selection of visually appealing clock faces, this Apple smartwatch has almost everything you need in a wearable device, with a few extra bits for good measure.

While the design element might not be much different from the Series 8, nor the Series 7 in all honesty, the latest Apple Watch offers better performance than ever before thanks to its incredibly capable S9 processor. Another software innovation with this watch is the ‘Double Tap’ gesture system, allowing you to answer calls, view messages, and even snooze an alarm without touching the display. The latter of those features is a bit deadly for those who love a lie-in like I do, but it’s a practical feature that none of the other devices on this list can offer.

My main issue with this device is the battery life. Considering this is the ninth generation of Apple smartwatch, it should have more to offer than less than 48 hours if you’re using it for the bare minimum. If you’re using it actively, it’s even worse than that, offering a relatively measly 18 hours on average. In comparison to some of the non-Apple devices that make up the rest of this list, that’s pretty poor.

My other quibble is a little more subjective, but I’m just not a fan of the square clock face. It feels like a bit of a gimmick to help differentiate the Apple watch from the rest of the field, but I’m a bit of a traditionalist, and I prefer a circular clock face. It’s also worth pointing out there is a more luxurious option in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but at almost double the price of the Series 9, we think the latter is the better option for most.

2. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro

The best smartwatch for Xiaomi users.

Battery Li-Po 495mAh Display 1.43-inch AMOLED (466 x 466 pixels) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Storage 32GB Colors Black or Silver

Pros

Cheaper than the alternatives

Vast fitness and well-being features

Stylish design

Cons

Screen smudges easily

iPhone connectivity issues

While all of the devices on our list of the best smartwatches are impressive in their own right, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is my personal favorite. It matches an elegant design, featuring an intelligently placed bezel guarding the glass against scratches and nicks with some stellar health and well-being features. Simply put, it’s the complete package. Better still, it’s cheaper than many alternatives, including the latest Google Pixel and Samsung smartwatches.

While the original Xiaomi Watch struggled to impress some due to the brand using its own, soon-to-be defunct, MIUI OS, the introduction of Google Wear OS with the follow-up model is a game changer. As I state pretty plainly in our Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro review, I think this device utilizes Google’s operating system better than the company’s own smartwatch. It’s not dramatically better, and of course, it’s a subjective opinion, but Xiaomi’s latest offering simplifies things while offering a full suite of fitness features you don’t need to pay for through a subscription service like Fitbit Premium.

The only caveat here outside of the smudgy screen is that, much like some of the other picks on this list, this wearable doesn’t always play nicely with Apple devices. Older Xiaomi devices seem to be fine, but at the time of writing, the latest from the company has some connectivity issues with iOS, occasionally not connecting at all.

3. Google Pixel Watch 2

The best smartwatch for Google Pixel users.

Battery Li-Ion 306 mAh Display 1.2-inch AMOLED (450 x 450 pixels) Chipset Qualcomm 5100 Storage 32GB Colors Polished Silver, Matte Black, Champagne Gold

Pros

Personal safety features

Improved battery life

Ships with different strap color options

Cons

Divisive design

Some fitness features require Fitbit Premium

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is Google’s latest attempt to stake a claim in the smartwatch arena, utilizing its own Wear OS software to offer a lifestyle and fitness-enhancing wearable. One of the more enticing selling points here is the emphasis on personal safety, with real-time location sharing, a check-in countdown to alert your loved ones if needed, and the option to add any medical ID information. If you often feel vulnerable during workouts or excursions, this smartwatch could alleviate some of those concerns.

In terms of design, it’s one of the sleeker devices on our list of the best smartwatches, with a dome-shaped design that gives it a bit of a futuristic feel. Feeling like you’ve got a sci-fi watch does come with a slight cost, though, as the display is just slightly smaller than others on this list. In saying that, the Pixel Watch 2 has improved some of the maligned features of its predecessor, offering 24 hours of juice with an ‘always on’ display’, beating the Apple Watch Series 9 by a solid six hours and matching the Galaxy Watch 6.

Still, there’s something to keep in mind if you’re tempted by the Google Pixel Watch 2. Google locks some of the most impressive fitness features and in-depth tracking behind the Fitbit Premium service. You get a six-month subscription on purchasing the device, but then you’re on your own, left with the choice between continuing with the plan for $9.99 a month or missing out on some of the watch’s most impressive features.

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The best smartwatch for Samsung users.

Battery Li-Ion 425 mAh Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED (480 x 480 pixels) Chipset Exynos W930 Storage 16GB Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold

Pros

Dazzling display

Easily customizable

Unique One UI 5 skin

Incredibly accurate tracking

Cons

Disappointing battery life

Little change from the predecessor

While the Galaxy Watch 6 is another Google OS utilizing pick on our list of the best smartwatches, it stands out from the crowd thanks to its Wear OS One UI 5 skin. It might not be a drastic improvement on its Galaxy Watch 5 predecessor, but it is hard to better something already quite impressive, and Samsung has continuously produced some of the better wearable devices of the last few years.

One of the perks of this smartwatch is the rotating bezel, so you can navigate through most of the features without the fear of leaving smudge marks on the screen. This is all the better as the display of the Galaxy Watch 6 is one of its most impressive features, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a varied collection of clock face options. Combine all of this with some of the most accurate fitness and well-being tracking available, and the Samsung wearable is one of the most attractive propositions in the current crop of smartwatches.

The downside is that the Galaxy Watch 6 is less impressive in the battery department than most of the other entries on this list. While Samsung suggests this smartwatch can last for up to 40 hours, or thirty with an ‘always on’ display, it’s more like 20-25. This means you have to charge it daily, and forgetting to plug it in for an hour in the morning can completely scupper your workout plans for the rest of the day.

5. Garmin Forerunner 55

The best budget smartwatch.

Battery Rechargeable lithium-ion battery Display 1.04-inch LCD (208 x 208 pixels) Colors White, Blue, Black, Grey

Pros

Stellar battery life

Plenty of fitness features

Easy-to-read display

Great price

Cons

No voice assistant

No option to change the straps

While Garmin might be better known as a massive sat nav brand, the company also offers a range of budget smartwatches. The best of these, in terms of design, features, and, of course, pricing, is the Garmin Forerunner 55. With an exhaustive list of fitness features, including respiration tracking, daily suggested workouts, and a recovery advisor, it’s ideal for anyone looking to keep fit without breaking the bank.

The battery life on the Forerunner 55 is also pretty impressive. It can go for up to two weeks while in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, with even lengthy workouts barely depleting the battery more than a couple of percentage points. Match all that with a comfortable, no-nonsense build, and this is definitely a low-cost contender for the best fitness-focused smartwatch.

However, unlike the rest of the entries on our list of the best smartwatches, this thing is essentially just for fitness tracking and telling the time, without many of the lifestyle features we’ve seen in other devices. There’s no Google Assistant or Siri equivalent, so if you’re looking for something that has utility outside of your exercise regimen, you might have to hold off until your budget allows for one of the other recommended devices.

How we chose the best smartwatches

When it comes to choosing the best smartwatches from a crowded market of wearable devices, we take multiple factors into consideration. The most important thing is the list of features included, especially things like fitness trackers, though we also take into account AI assistants and safety features. Value for money plays into our thinking too, though, explaining why we include the Garmin Forerunner 55, which has no AI assistant but is a fantastic watch for fitness enthusiasts.

However, design and comfort are also crucial to our decision-making process. It’s not much use having a wearable with fantastic features if it feels clunky on your wrist, especially as all of them are at their best when exercising. Picking out entries based on design is a bit trickier, as aesthetics are much more subjective, but with the variety on offer there should be something to suit different tastes. For more details on how we write our buying guide lists, check out our page detailing how we test hardware.

