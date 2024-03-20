RPG Astra: Knights of Veda teams with Seventeen for an OST

It’s not even out yet, and Flint’s RPG is already catching attention thanks to its Astra: Knights of Veda Seventeen collaborations, the first of which was earlier this month with Hoshi, while the second is with Seungkwan, and it promises to be a stunning bit of music, featuring vocals from the singer over a melody with an acoustic guitar and piano.

Titled Lonely Stars, the song comes in three different languages – Japanese, Korean, and English. Seventeen is releasing the song on the band’s various platforms, including YouTube and other social media at 6pm KST (9am BST and 2am PT). Many of the best mobile RPGs feature lovely music, but Astra: Knights of Veda looks to put itself above the rest through its collaboration with the popular South Korean boy band.

As if that doesn’t sound amazing enough, there’s also a new promotional video featuring fromis_9 singer Lee Na Gyung, who stars as the titular character in the clip. In this video, you get to see what the world of Astra: Knights of Veda is like, and you can even get a behind-the-scenes look at it on March 21 through the game’s official YouTube channel.

Coming to iOS, Android, and Steam, Astra: Knights of Verda is an RPG that looks to give you some good old-fashioned combat in the form of side-scrolling action, though its story is set to immerse you through more than 1.8k cutscenes. In under one week, the game secured one million pre-registrations, and if you’d like to add to that impressive number, you can do so on your respective storefront.

Luckily for us, Astra: Knights of Veda is due to release on April 2, meaning we have just two weeks to go until we can get our hands on it. If you need something to pass the time, take a look at our list of the best adventure games.