Attack on Titan Revolution codes October 2023

With our Roblox Attack on Titan Revolution codes guide, grab your ODM-gear and grapple your way to glory and topple those terrifying titans with ease.

No need to go beast (titan) mode. If you’re an eager Roblox fan, our Attack on Titan Revolution codes guide is here to help all budding cadets. We’re constantly venturing beyond the walls and bringing back a cart full of amazing codes, so you don’t have to. We’re like the Levi of code guides, though we don’t look quite as cool, sadly.

Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Active codes:

  • LIKES500 – 25 spins (new!)
  • FREESPINS – 75 spins (new!)
  • MEMBERS1K – 100 spins
  • LIKES250 – 50 spins
  • LIKES100 – 50 spins
  • SHUTDOWN2 – 35 spins
  • SHUTDOWN1 – 35 spins

Expired codes:

  • DEMO

What are Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

Attack on Titan Revolution codes are a series of letters and numbers you can use within the game to unlock some pretty tasty rewards. The developer AOT:R [ES] releases codes to coincide with new updates, events, and holidays. You can join the Attack On Titan Revolution Discord to get all the latest news, or save yourself time and effort and just bookmark this page. We check regularly for the latest codes so you don’t have to.

How do I redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

It is nice and easy to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes, just follow these steps:

  • Open up Roblox
  • Fire up Attack on Titan Revolution
  • Select your profile
  • From the main menu, tap the codes button at the bottom right
  • Insert an active code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

That’s all for our Attack on Titan Revolution codes for now, folks, but if you’re hungry for more codes like titans are hungry for Erin’s mum, then check out our comprehensive Roblox game codes guide next.

