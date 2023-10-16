Attack on Titan Revolution codes October 2023

No need to go beast (titan) mode. If you’re an eager Roblox fan, our Attack on Titan Revolution codes guide is here to help all budding cadets. We’re constantly venturing beyond the walls and bringing back a cart full of amazing codes, so you don’t have to. We’re like the Levi of code guides, though we don’t look quite as cool, sadly.

Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Active codes:

LIKES500 – 25 spins (new!)

FREESPINS – 75 spins (new!)

MEMBERS1K – 100 spins

LIKES250 – 50 spins

LIKES100 – 50 spins

SHUTDOWN2 – 35 spins

SHUTDOWN1 – 35 spins

Expired codes:

DEMO

What are Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

Attack on Titan Revolution codes are a series of letters and numbers you can use within the game to unlock some pretty tasty rewards. The developer AOT:R [ES] releases codes to coincide with new updates, events, and holidays. You can join the Attack On Titan Revolution Discord to get all the latest news, or save yourself time and effort and just bookmark this page. We check regularly for the latest codes so you don’t have to.

How do I redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes?

It is nice and easy to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes, just follow these steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Attack on Titan Revolution

Select your profile

From the main menu, tap the codes button at the bottom right

Insert an active code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

