Blade Ball codes October 2023

Use these handy Blade Ball codes to earn rewards and climb the leaderboard. Practice your blade skills against other wannabe samurai in a Roblox experience that combines soccer and swordplay. However, sometimes you might need a little boost to get ahead and that’s where we come in.

Here are all of the new Blade Ball Halloween codes:

HALLOWEEN – unique sword skin (new!)

Expired codes:

RRRANKEDDD

WEEK4

SORRY4DELAY

UPDATETHREE

1MLIKES

HOTDOG10K

500K

10KFOLLOWERZ

200KLIKES

FORTUNE

50000LIKES

SITDOWN

5000LIKES

10000LIKES

ThxForSupport

1000LIKES

How do I redeem Blade Ball codes?

Redeeming Blade Ball codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Blade Ball in Roblox

Click Extras

Hit Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and press the check mark

Enjoy your freebies



How can I get more Blade Ball codes?

If you’ve already redeemed all the Blade Ball codes on our list and want to get more, we recommend joining the game’s official Discord server, as the developer often shares them there first. Other than that, if you bookmark this page and check back from time to time, we’ll update this page with all the codes you could possibly need.

What are Blade Ball codes?

Blade Ball codes are strings of letters and numbers that the developer, Wiggity, gives out to reward players for getting the game to certain milestones. They’re often shared on the official Discord server.

