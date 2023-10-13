Avatar Rogue Benders codes November 2023

If you’re on the hunt for Roblox Avatar Rogue Benders codes then we’re here to help. We’re searching the four nations and mastering our bending to bring you all the best boosts, bonuses, and helpful extras we can find. Don’t get Aangry, these codes will help you become a master!

Avatar Rogue Benders codes

Active codes:

THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1ELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) THANKSFOR1000SUBS#1SPINS – free spins (new!)

– free spins (new!) UPDATESOONELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) ELEMENTREROLLTWO – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) MOREELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) 12SPINS – free spins (new!)

– free spins (new!) SUB2DRYELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) 10SPINS – free spins (new!)

– free spins (new!) PIGGYBANK – free yuanz (new!)

– free yuanz (new!) WDRYELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) ANOTHERELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll (new!)

– elemental reroll (new!) WOWELEMENTREROLL – elemental reroll

– elemental reroll ELEMENTREROLLWOW! – elemental reroll

– elemental reroll EXTRASPINSWOW! – four spins

– four spins MB3 – free spins

– free spins FREESPINS – ten free spins

– ten free spins ELEMENTREROLL5 – free reroll

– free reroll ELEMENTREROLL4 – free reroll

– free reroll ELEMENTREROLL3 – free reroll

– free reroll ELEMENTREROLL2 – free reroll

– free reroll ELEMENTREROLL1 – free reroll

– free reroll Money – free yuanz

– free yuanz 800SubsSpins – free rewards

– free rewards 800youtubesubs – free rewards

– free rewards update2Spins – free rewards

– free rewards update2ElementRerolls – free yuanz

– free yuanz 1KYuanz! – 1,000 yuanz

– 1,000 yuanz SorryForDataWipe! – 1,000 yuanz

– 1,000 yuanz Yuanz! – 500 yuanz

– 500 yuanz NewElementReroll! – change your character’s element

– change your character’s element 1MVisitsElementReroll! – change your character’s element

– change your character’s element DirtyElementReroll! change your character’s element

change your character’s element #Sub2DryElementReroll! – change your character’s element

– change your character’s element 700SubsElementReroll! change your character’s element

change your character’s element FiveSpins! – five free spins

– five free spins 1MILSpins! – five free spins

– five free spins 700SubsSpin! – five free spins

Expired codes:

ElementReroll!

WElementReroll!

SubTwoDryElement!

SpinsO!

What are Avatar Rogue Benders codes?

Avatar Rogue Benders codes are specific selections of numbers and letters that you can input within the game. Active codes unlock fun boosts, bonuses, and rewards that aid your gameplay. The developer Avatar: Rogue Benders (it’s named after the game) releases these codes to coincide with events, holidays, and updates. If you want to stay up to date bookmark this page and check back regularly!

How do I redeem Avatar Rogue Benders codes?

It’s very easy to redeem your Avatar Rogue Benders codes, just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Roblox

Open up Avatar Rogue Benders

Create your character, and enter the lobby

Find an NPC with their legs crossed, this is a meditation point

Click on the meditation symbol

Next, click on the Twitter icon in the top left corner

Copy in your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

Alright, benders, that's all we have for our Avatar Rogue Benders codes guide for today. Be sure to bookmark and check back for the latest codes